Scotland: Police arrest in SNP probe, reportedly Sturgeon

A 52-year-old has been detained and is being questioned by police as part of an investigation into the alleged misuse of funds raised by the Scottish National Party. UK media report it's former leader Nicola Sturgeon.

Scotland's former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested, British media reported on Sunday, following a police statement that did not name the woman arrested for questioning.

Police confirmed they had detained a 52-year-old woman as part of an investigation into the funding of the Scottish National Party (SNP), which Sturgeon led from 2014 until March this year, when she stepped down.

"The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives," officials said in a statement.

United Kingdom police do not name suspects until they have been charged, but the BBC and several other local media outlets identified the arrested woman as Sturgeon.

What is the investigation about?

Police Scotland had been investigating how 600,000 pounds (€700,000; $745,000) designed for a Scottish independence campaign had been spent.

SNP treasurer Colin Beattie and executive director Peter Murrell — who is also Sturgeon's husband — were arrested in April as part of the investigation.

They were later released without charge, pending further investigation.

More to follow...

zc/msh (Reuters, AFP, AP)