Scores dead in DR Congo boat accident

Alex Footman
October 3, 2024

At least 78 passengers have been reported dead after a boat capsized on Lake Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Officials say almost 300 people were crowded on board the wooden vessel, which was only meant to hold 30.

