Scores dead in DR Congo boat accident
Alex Footman
10/03/2024
October 3, 2024
At least 78 passengers have been reported dead after a boat capsized on Lake Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Officials say almost 300 people were crowded on board the wooden vessel, which was only meant to hold 30.