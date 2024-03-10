  1. Skip to content
Scores dead in Congo boat accident

Alex Footman
October 3, 2024

At least 78 passengers have been reported dead after a boat capsized on Lake Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Officials have said almost 300 people were crowded onto the wooden vessel, which was only meant to hold 30.

