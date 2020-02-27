 Scientists watch Arctic polar bears to track climate change | All media content | DW | 12.04.2021

World

Scientists watch Arctic polar bears to track climate change

Russian scientists are on a research expedition to assess the effects of climate change on Arctic wildlife. A particular focus is on polar bears, who are among the animals most vulnerable to global warming.

  • Researchers examine an anesthetized polar bear

    Sleepy research participant

    This polar bear is participating in the research — although not quite voluntarily. Scientists had to anesthetize the animal first. A Russian study is currently in its main stage to measure the effects of climate change on Arctic wildlife. Polar bears are a focal point of the project.

  • Researchers examine a polar bear's jaw

    In close contact

    The project aims to keep an eye on the health and behavior of the polar bears, and find out more about how they are reacting to the changes in their habitat — changes largely linked to the climate.

  • An anesthetized bear lying in the snow on Franz Joseph Land in the Arctic Ocean

    The poster child of climate change

    The Arctic is warming at twice the rate of the rest of the planet. This has gravely afflicted the area's wildlife. Despite being the land’s largest predators, polar bears are one of the most vulnerable species to climate change.

  • A polar bear dragging a dead seal through the ice

    No ice, no hunt

    Polar bears rely on the sea ice around the Arctic Ocean to hunt for seals and fish. As sea ice shrinks, the apex carnivore is forced to swim for long distances or roam the shore to find food. Paleontologists say that polar bears have maintained their diet for centuries, even during the last period of Arctic warming that occured 1000 years ago.

  • A polar bear jumping from an ice floe

    Going after eggs

    The bear's diet maintains the balance between seals and fish poplulation, but this is changing. A recent study at the Canadian University of Windsor revealed that the hungry predator has increasingly resorted to foraging for seabird eggs. This, in turn, can eventually trigger a chain of damages to the environment that starts with endangering the seabird species.

  • A researcher walks near ice hummocks

    Exploring the polar bears' favorite hunting habitat

    To better understand the impact of climate change on polar bears and how to mitigate its damages, scientists joined the UMKA2021 expedition. It takes place in Russia's Franz Josef Land, an archipelago of almost 200 islands joined together via sea ice, the polar bears' hunting grounds.

  • Researchers weigh an anesthetized polar bear

    Measuring vital signs

    After capturing the bears, scientists measure and record factors such as their weight, reserve body fat and blood pressure. This helps them find out more about their diet and energy consumption.

  • A polar bear with an ear tag

    GPS messages

    The bears are then released with GPS tags on their ears that send regular messages to the researchers containing information about their health. Scientists receive the messages in form of emails everyday, The tags also make it possible to track the bears with helicopters and drones.

  • A polar bear standing on an ice floe

    Gone by 2100?

    The scientists believe that closely tracking the polar bears could help prevent their extinction. The bear's number is rapidly decreasing and several studies project that they could vanish by the end of the century unless more is done to slow climate change.

  • Researchers standing next to their sleds

    No texts from the bears

    Every time a polar bear dies, its GPS tag stops sending messages. The scientists will no longer receive news from the animal. Only one bear off the mailing list it may be, but for the planet's biodiversity, the decline in the population of this Arctic predator is much more alarming.


BdTD Deutschland Spätsommer in Niedersachsen

Climate change: 2020 ties 2016 as hottest year on record 08.01.2021

A warm winter and autumn have made the previous year the hottest ever recorded, the EU's climate change service has found. The Arctic continues to warm more quickly than the planet as a whole.

Facebook | Labels zum Klimawandel gegen die Verbreitung von Fake News

Facebook launches climate project to tackle misinformation 01.03.2021

After coming under fire for not doing enough to stop climate myths from spreading on its site, Facebook will now add info labels to climate change posts and direct users to a fact-checked website. But is it enough?

Grönland Eisberg schmilzt in Kulusuk

Melting ice: What's the big deal? 22.03.2021

Global heating might be melting the planet's glaciers and ice sheets, but can't we simply avoid rising seas and run for the hills?

Der Eisbrecher Polarstern am Nordpol

German research vessel to return from 'dying Arctic' 12.10.2020

The German Alfred Wegener Institute's Polarstern ship is set to return to the port on Monday, bringing home devastating proof of a "dying Arctic Ocean" and warnings of ice-free summers in just decades.