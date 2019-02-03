 Scientists grow kidneys in rats from mice stem cells | News | DW | 06.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Scientists grow kidneys in rats from mice stem cells

The technique could help grow human kidneys and combat a severe shortage of donors for people with renal disease. But scientists have cautioned that major barriers remain before it could be used in cases of humans.

A laboratory worker plays with mouse at the IKEM experimental laboratory center in Prague on February 18, 2010.

Scientists in Japan have successfully used mice stem cells to grow kidneys in rat embryos, a study published on Tuesday showed.

The process has previously been used to grow pancreases in rats, but it's the first time that scientists have grown kidneys.

The technique could in the future help grow human kidneys in animal embryos and combat a severe shortage of donors for people with renal disease.

But the scientists cautioned that the development was just a first step and that "serious technical barriers and complex ethical issues" remain before the technique could be used to develop human organs.

Watch video 05:04
Now live
05:04 mins.

A New Heart Grown from Stem Cells

The researchers first identified rat embryos in which the kidneys could be grown. They then genetically-modified the embryos to ensure they did not develop kidneys of its own.

The embryos were then injected with pluripotent stem cells from mice and implanted into rat wombs so they could be carried to term.

Pluripotent stem cells are a kind of "master" cell that can develop into any of the cells and tissue that make up the body.

Curious case of rats and mice

The mice stem cells produced functional kidneys in the rats, the study showed. But the scientists failed to grow functional kidneys when they injected rat stem cells into similarly modified mice embryos.

"Rat stem cells did not readily differentiate into the two main types of cells needed for kidney formation," said Masumi Hirabayashi, an associate professor at Japan's National Institute for Physiological Sciences, who supervised the study.

Conversely, "mouse stem cells efficiently differentiated... forming the basic structures of a kidney," he told AFP news agency.

It's not clear what caused the difference but the researchers believe "environmental cues" inside the mice are likely to blame and not the technique.

Watch video 00:58
Now live
00:58 mins.

A human mini heart is beating here

Rats die

The rats in which the kidneys were grown died shortly after birth because they did not suckle properly.

The scientists believe that removing the genes that allow kidneys to develop in the womb likely also removed their sense of smell, so the newborns failed to detect milk and died.

The short lives of the rats meant the researchers could not test the functioning of their kidneys. But Hirabayashi said the organs appeared functional "based on anatomical observations."

Ethical concerns

Developing human organs in animals also poses serious ethical questions because human stem cells could develop into brain or reproductive organ cells in the host.

"The main ethical concerns are the risk of consciousness and/or gamete (reproductive cell) production," said Hirabayashi.

 "There are serious technical barriers and complex ethical issues that must be discussed and solved before producing human organs in animals," he added.

In the short-term, researchers are likely to focus on ways to genetically modify host rats without lethal side effects.

ap/aw (AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Symbolbild Aktive Familie

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    More love for your heart

    An international study found many of us believe only older people are at risk of heart attacks - and as a result, that only older people have to be careful. But the German Heart Foundation says that's not true. The earlier you start looking after your heart - through an active lifestyle and healthy diet - the better. After all, you've only got one heart!

  • Flash-Galerie Herzschlag EKG

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    Nifty little pump

    The heart is a marvel of technology. The fist-sized, hollow muscle contracts about 70 times per minute, pumping up to 10,000 liters of blood through the body. And it does that your whole life. If necessary, the heart can pump about five times that much blood - for instance, when we are jogging.

  • Das menschliche Herz

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    Real muscle work

    The heart may be "just" a muscle - but it's a very special one. Like the muscles in your legs and arms, it can contract as fast and with as much power. But the heart has incredible stamina, and never gets tired. What's more, all heart muscle cells are linked, so they contract in unison.

  • Das menschliche Herz

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    Life saver

    If a heart beats slower than it should, a patient can be fitted with a pacemaker. First implanted in 1958, the device sends electrical impulses to the heart muscle. These days, pacemakers can function for from five to 12 years - on average, about eight.

  • Das menschliche Herz

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    Open-heart surgery

    To operate on a heart, surgeons have to stop it temporarily. This halts the circulation of blood - which would technically be fatal. But in the 1950s, scientists were able to solve this problem by developing the heart-lung machine. That machine takes over the function of the heart and lungs, enriching the blood with oxygen and pumping it through the body.

  • Herzkatheter-Untersuchung

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    The heart via the groin

    Modern medicine allows doctors to examine and perform surgery on the heart without cutting open the patient's ribcage. Instead, an intracardiac catheter - more or less a thin plastic tube - is inserted through veins and arteries in the groin, the elbow or the wrist. This tube is then pushed into the heart, requiring only local anesthesia.

  • Das menschliche Herz

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    Foldable heart valve

    If a heart valve is not working or worn out, you need a new one. Doctors might use a biological replacement from pigs, and mechanical heart valves made from metal are also an alternative. Modern artificial heart valves are foldable (pictured above) and can be inserted in endoscopic surgery via a catheter. This way, no open-heart operation is needed.

  • Das menschliche Herz

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    Putting heart into it

    The first heart transplantation took place in 1967 - quite a sensation, back then. Nowadays, this operation is no longer a rarity. Every year, surgeons around the world transplant several thousand donor hearts from people who have died. The patients who receive a donor heart, however, have to take medication for the rest of their lives to prevent their own body from rejecting the foreign organ.

  • Kunstherz

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    A pump inside

    Donor hearts are rare, and there are waiting lists for recipients. If a heart is not working properly anymore, an artificial heart may support it. In that case, the sick heart stays in the body, and is supported by an implanted pump. This pump is powered by an external energy supply.

  • 08.01.2015 DW Projekt Zukunft Kunstherz

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    Plastic heart

    One research dream is to create an artifical heart that can replace the sick patient's heart completely. It would be inserted into the body, not require any external connection and would beat for many years without failure. Not an easy task - although some prototypes already exist.

    Author: Brigitte Osterath / za


DW recommends

Could pigs' hearts soon beat in human bodies?

Surgeon Bruno Reichart has successfully implanted a pig's heart into a baboon. He tells DW why harvesting from other species could address a chronic shortage of human donor organs. (06.12.2018)  

The Wait for an Artificial Heart

In many cases of heart failure a heart transplant is the only solution, but donor organs are in short supply. An alternative is an artificial helper device that can be implanted in the body to assist the ailing heart. (24.03.2014)  

Japanese researchers grow skin and hair using reprogrammed stem cells

Japanese researchers have bred skin tissue out of reprogrammed stem cells. The tissue included sebaceous glands and hair follicles. Is it a first step towards the dream of "breeding" transplantable test-tube organs? (01.04.2016)  

Scientists announce huge leap toward pig-to-human transplants

Harvard researchers have taken a step closer to implanting pig organs in humans by using gene-editing to clone piglets free of harmful viruses. The CRISPR genetic splicing process remains controversial, however. (10.08.2017)  

Rats: Dangerous vermin or useful members of society?

Monday is World Rat Day. DW takes a look at why the rodents are so unpopular, where the widespread disgust for them originated and the moments when rats have done some good. (03.04.2016)  

The heart - a beating technical marvel

Last Tuesday was World Heart Day! DW takes a closer look at that amazing organ. Over the course of an average lifespan, the heart beats about three billion times. Simply incredible. (29.09.2015)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration link  

Audios and videos on the topic

Patients in Germany hope for organ donor solution  

A New Heart Grown from Stem Cells  

A human mini heart is beating here  

Lab-grown meat  

Related content

Organtransplantation in China Schanghai

Vatican conference challenges China on organ transplant ethics 08.02.2017

A Vatican conference on organ trafficking has put pressure on China to more closely monitor its organ transplants. China operated a program under which many transplanted organs came from executed persons.

Tierzucht in Sauenanlage

Scientists announce huge leap toward pig-to-human transplants 10.08.2017

Harvard researchers have taken a step closer to implanting pig organs in humans by using gene-editing to clone piglets free of harmful viruses. The CRISPR genetic splicing process remains controversial, however.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 