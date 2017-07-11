Scientists discover more water on moon than previously thought

Two new studies published in Nature Astronomy on Monday suggest there could be much more water than previously thought, including ice stored in permanently shadowed "cold traps" at lunar polar regions.

"We announced that, for the first time, we've confirmed H2O in sunlit areas of the Moon. This indicates that water might be distributed across the lunar surface," NASA tweeted on Monday from its moon-related account.

For decades the moon was thought to be bone dry. But 11 years ago, research found that water was relatively widespread in small amounts on the moon. A team of scientists is now reporting the first clear detection of water molecules on the lunar surface.

Drinking water

More than 15,400 square miles (40,000 square kilometers) of lunar terrain have the capability to trap water in the form of ice, according to the University of Colorado's Paul Hayne, who led the team of scientists. That's 20% more area than previous estimates, he said, adding that temperatures in these so-called cold traps are as low as minus 261 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 163 degrees Celsius) and that they could hold onto the water for millions or even billions of years.

Using data from NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, the scientists found cold traps as small as a few yards (meters) across and as wide as 18 miles (30 kilometers) and more, and deployed computer models to go all the way down to micrometers in size.

The discovery raises the tantalizing prospect that astronauts on future missions could tap into these resources for drinking and making rocket fuel,

"We believe this will help expand the possible landing sites for future lunar missions seeking water, opening up real estate previously considered `off limits' for being bone dry,'' Hayne told The Associated Press.

Scientists believe the moon's water came from comets, asteroids, interplanetary dust, the solar wind or lunar volcanic eruptions. Hayne said researchers will have a better understanding of the sources "if we can get down on the surface and analyze samples of the ice."

Washington wants NASA to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024. The space agency has said it wants its new moon-landing program to be sustainable.

mvb/msh (AP, AFP)