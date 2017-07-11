Scientists discover more water on moon than previously thought

Two new studies published in Nature Astronomy on Monday suggest there could be much more water than previously thought, including ice stored in permanently shadowed "cold traps" at lunar polar regions.

"We announced that, for the first time, we've confirmed H2O in sunlit areas of the Moon. This indicates that water might be distributed across the lunar surface," NASA tweeted on Monday from its moon-related account.

For decades the moon was thought to be bone dry. But 11 years ago, research found that water was relatively widespread in small amounts on the moon. A team of scientists is now reporting the first clear detection of water molecules on the lunar surface.

More than 15,400 square miles (40,000 square kilometers) of lunar terrain have the capability to trap water in the form of ice, according to the University of Colorado's Paul Hayne, who led the team of scientists. That's 20% more area than previous estimates, he said.



