 Scientists create first complete human embryo model in Petri dish | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 17.03.2021

Science

Scientists create first complete human embryo model in Petri dish

The early stages of human embryo development are difficult to study due to a lack of availability and ethical and legal constraints. Now scientists have created the first ever complete human embryo model in a Petri dish.

A human blastocyst created at the Centre for Life in the north England city of Newcastle by scientists Dr. Miodrag Stojkovic and Prof. Alison Murdoch and announced by them Thursday, 19 May 2005. It is the first to be created in Britain and the first to be grown in the western world.

This is a real human blastocyst. Researchers have now created similar structures or "blastoids".

Scientists in the US and Australia have created the first human embryo models in Petri dishes, according to a report in the British scientific journal Nature.

The report takes the findings of two studies that show human embryonic stem cells or cells reprogrammed from adult tissues  can be induced to self-organize in a Petri dish, forming structures that resemble early human embryos. 

In the early stages of development, human embryos form a structure called the blastocyst. The researchers have created human blastocyst-like structures or "blastoids" from cells in a Petri dish. 

It is the first integrated human embryo model to contain cell types that relate to all the founding cell lineages of the fetus and its supporting tissues, the report stated.

The human blastoids could be an accessible, scalable alternative to blastocysts that could help to improve assisted reproductive technologies, insights into early development and prevent pregnancy loss and birth defects, the studies stated.

Watch video 04:11

The birth of the microbiome

Barriers to embryo research 

Studying the early development of a human embryo can be difficult due to the limited number available and ethical and legal constraints.

The International Consensus and National law for culturing human embryos states that embryos obtained by IVF can be cultured up to 14 days post-fertilization and/or the formation of a primitive streak, whichever is first, the Australian study said.

"The applicability of the '14-day rule' to in vitro models of early development that are not derived by fertilization is not clear," the authors wrote. This led the team to be cautious and only culture the blastoids for up to five days. 

Thomas Zwaka, a professor in the Department of Stem Cell and Developmental Biology at the Icahn School of Medicine in New York, said the availability of an alternative model will reduce the pressure on researchers to use real human embryos in research 

"There are still many unsolved mysteries at this stage of early human development, which lays the foundation for almost all processes, organs and, unfortunately, diseases," Zwaka told the Science Media Center Germany. "That's why there is an urgent need for a method like blastoids that opens this door a little wider, even if it's not perfect."

Watch video 03:27

Will it be a Boy or a Girl?

How the embryo forms

In humans, a few days after fertilization, the egg forms a structure called the blastocyst.  This structure has an outer cell layer called the trophectoderm  which surrounds an area that houses the inner cell mass (ICM). As the blastocyst develops, the ICM splits in two cell types groups — the epiblast  and hypoblast.  

The blastocyst then implants into the uterine tissue where gastrulation will eventually happen — this is when epiblast cells pave the way for the development of cells that will form the entire fetus. The trophectoderm goes on to form most of the placenta  and the hypoblast helps to form the yolk sac,  which is needed for early fetal blood supply.

An important step for science

Both the US and Australian scientists found that human blastoids emerged after 6–8 days of culture, with a formation efficiency of up to almost 20%.

The blastoids had a similar size and shape to the natural blastocysts, as well as a similar total number of cells. They also contained a cavity and an ICM-like cluster.

The researchers then looked at how the blastoids developed when implantation into the uterus was mimicked in culture dishes, the report stated. Similarly to blastocysts, when they were grown for four to five days, some attached to the culture dish — and some of these showed signs reminiscent of a pro-amniotic cavity and placental cells. 

Watch video 00:58

A human mini heart is beating here

Previously, models of early human development have used human stem cells that were developmentally similar to post-implantation, pre-gastrulation cells, according to the report. But while they could repeat some states of post-implantation human development, sometimes they didn't have lineages associated with the trophectoderm, hypoblast  or both — all of which are essential for the development of a baby. 

Nicolas Revron, a group leader at the Institute of Molecular Biotechnology in Vienna, said it was essential that the blastoids were able to form the first three cell types of the embryo: the epiblast, trophoblasts and the hypoblast.  

"There is evidence that there are some cells that resemble these three cell types, but there are also many differences, and other cell types as well," Rivron told the Science Media Center Germany. 

Blastoids are not blastocysts

The studies do have limitations. The development of the blastoids is inefficient and varies depending on the cell lines produced from different donors. The blastoids also contain unidentified cell populations that are not found in natural human blastocysts.

Development of the blastoids is also limited in post-implantation stages and the culture and experimentation conditions will be needed to improve post-implantation-stage culturing of human blastoids in vitro up to the equivalent of 14 days in vivo, the report stated.

  • Anopheles-mosquito on a human arm. (Photo: dpa)

    Nobel Prize in Medicine: Achievements to heal and cure

    1902: It's a mosquito's fault

    British researcher Ronald Ross found out that mosquitoes transmit the tropical disease malaria. He showed that the Anopheles mosquito carries one-celled parasites that cause malaria. Today, 200 million people a year still catch malaria, and about half a million of them die because of it. But thanks to Ross' findings, researchers were able to develop treatments to fight the disease.

  • X-ray picture of a pair of lungs (Photo: ddp images/AP Photo/Karin Schermbrucker)

    Nobel Prize in Medicine: Achievements to heal and cure

    1905: Bacteria cause TB

    Robert Koch discovered the tuberculosis pathogen, the bacterium mycobacterium tuberculosis. Tuberculosis is still a globally widespread infectious disease. Treatment is possible but protracted, even though there are antibiotics for the illness today. There is also a vaccine which protects children, but not adults.

  • Doctors in the OR (Photo: picture-alliance/dpa)

    Nobel Prize in Medicine: Achievements to heal and cure

    1912: Switching organs and stitching them up

    French surgeon Alexis Carrel succeeded at transplanting blood vessels and entire organs. He developed a suture technique with which he could stitch torn blood vessels back together. He also discovered how to store organs outside the human body. Today, doctors transplant roughly 100,000 organs every year.

  • EKG heartbeat graphic shows a heart beat and a heart (Photo: Sebastian Kaulitzki/Fotolia)

    Nobel Prize in Medicine: Achievements to heal and cure

    1924: Watching the heart beat

    Dutch doctor Willem Einthoven developed the electro-cardiogram (EKG) to a point where it could be used in hospitals and doctor's offices. An EKG records the heart's electric activity. The data it provides helps doctors recognize an irregular heart rhythm and other heart diseases. It's a wide-spread method in modern medicine.

  • A drop of blood (Photo: Jan-Peter Kasper/FSU)

    Nobel Prize in Medicine: Achievements to heal and cure

    1930: Four types of blood

    Austrian physician Karl Landsteiner discovered that mixing the blood of two different people often - but not always - led to clotting. He soon found the cause for that phenomenon: the different blood types A, B and O (which he called C). Later, his colleagues also discovered the blood type AB. Because of these findings, safe blood transfusions became possible.

  • Antibiotics (Photo: Fotolia/Nenov Brothers)

    Nobel Prize in Medicine: Achievements to heal and cure

    1939, 1945 and 1952: Drugs to kill bacteria

    Three Nobel Prizes went to the discoverers and developers of antibiotics, among them Alexander Fleming (1945), who discovered penicillin. Today, antibiotics are still some of the most commonly used drugs and often save lives. New kinds of antibiotics constantly need to be developed, however, as bacteria become resistant to the medicines.

  • Insecticide DDT being sprayed (Photo: Alexander Joe/dpa)

    Nobel Prize in Medicine: Achievements to heal and cure

    1948: Attacking mosquitoes

    The chemical compound DDT kills insects but hardly affects mammals, as Swiss chemist Paul Hermann Müller found out. Following that discovery, DDT became one of the most used insecticides worldwide. But then it turned out that DDT was damaging to the environment, especially to birds, and its use is now frowned upon. But it is still being used is places where mosquitoes are known to carry malaria.

  • Cardiac catheterization. (Photo: Andreas Gebert dpa/lby)

    Nobel Prize in Medicine: Achievements to heal and cure

    1956: Straight to the heart

    German physician Werner Forssmann received the Nobel Prize together with two colleagues for the development of cardiac catheterization. Forssmann conducted the procedure for the first time on himself. It calls for inserting a tube into an artery in the hand, bend of the elbow or the groin, and pushing it up to the heart.

  • An MRI machine (Photo: Andreas Gebert/dpa)

    Nobel Prize in Medicine: Achievements to heal and cure

    1979 and 2003: Looking into the human body

    When you wanted to see the inside of a human body, there used to be only one way: X-rays. But by now, doctors have superior methods. One of them is computed tomography (CT), which also uses x-rays, but takes detailed pictures of the body's "layers" as if it were cut into slices. The discovery was followed by that of magnetic resonance tomography (MRI), which works with harmless magnetic fields.

  • Harald zur Hausen (Photo: (ddp images/AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle)

    Nobel Prize in Medicine: Achievements to heal and cure

    2008: Cancer caused by a virus

    Thanks to Harald zur Hausen from the German Center for Cancer Research, we know that the human papillomavirus can cause cervical cancer. This knowledge helped the development of vaccines against the virus. Girls and women can now be vaccinated against the viral type of cervical cancer.

  • A petri dish

    Nobel Prize in Medicine: Achievements to heal and cure

    2010: Test-tube babies

    Robert Edwards developed the in-vitro fertilization. The first baby that was created this way was born in England in 1978. Advancements improved the method's success-rate further. Globally, several million in-vitro babies have been born.

  • Illustration of a cancer cell

    Nobel Prize in Medicine: Achievements to heal and cure

    2018: Unleashing the immune system to fight cancer

    We all have natural defenses against tumors in us. We only need to release the natural brakes in the immune system. James P. Allison and Tasuku Honjo have laid the foundation for a cancer treatment in which tumors which have already formed metastases recede. At the end of the therapy, many patients remained cancer-free — a huge breakthrough.

  • Red blood cells (Colourbox)

    Nobel Prize in Medicine: Achievements to heal and cure

    2019: Undertanding how cells adapt to oxygen

    William Kaelin, Peter Ratcliffe and Gregg Semenza discovered how cells sense and adapt to the availability of oxygen. When oxygen level change, cells undergo shifts in gene expression. Responses include cell metabolism, tissue remodeling and heart rate. It plays a role at high altitudes and has medical implications from exercising to pregnancy, altitude sickness and wound healing.

    Author: Brigitte Osterath


