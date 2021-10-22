Science unscripted: The fascinating world of science and technology

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
From advances that will change our lives to offbeat oddities, Science unscripted keeps you abreast of developments in the realm of European science and technology news.
Science unscripted is a half-hour weekly with developments in the fields of science and technology. From advances that will change our lives to offbeat oddities, our team of reporters around the world keeps you up to date.
Meet Nobel Prize-winning inventors, be the first to know about innovations in technology or discover the meaning of research in everyday life. Background to science as it appears in the headlines and discoveries you probably never heard about.