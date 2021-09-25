Visit the new DW website

Schröder, Gerhard

For those who haven't read "Gerhard Schröder: The Biography," Germany's former chancellor is known as a reformist. Many poorer Germans might remember Schröder as the leader who instituted the Hartz concept.

Born in 1944, the Social Democrat was chancellor from 1998 to 2005. Schröder found himself embroiled in scandal after advocating a pipeline that would benefit Russian petromonopoly Gazprom as chancellor and later accepting an appointment to head the concern's shareholders committee. Policy-wise, Schröder took steps to phase out nuclear power and fund renewables, allowed same-sex couples to enter into civil unions, and gutted Germany's welfare system with the Hartz I-IV program.

Die Buchstaben SPD, Logo, Parteilogo, Feature, Symbolfoto, Randmotiv, SPD Bundesparteitag im City Cube Berlin, 06.-08.12.2019.

The SPD: Germany's oldest political party 25.09.2021

Germany's Social Democrats have been on the upswing in preelection opinion polls. DW looks back at the party's more than 150 years of tumultuous history.
euromaxx 25.+26.09.2020 // KW 39 Currywurst

Ex-German Chancellor bemoans currywurst loss at VW 11.08.2021

Gerhard Schröder complained that the dish was being removed from the menu at the Volkswagen plant in North Germany. VW wants to introduce more plant-based options.
Ex-Bundeskanzler Gerhard Schröder (l-r), der französische Premierminister François Fillon, der Vorstandsvorsitzende der E.ON AG, Johannes Teyssen, Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU), der niederländische Ministerpräsident Mark Rutte, der russische Staatspräsident Dmitri Medwedew, Gazprom-Manager Alexei Miller, der EU-Kommissar für Energie, Günter Oettinger, der BASF-Vorstandsvorsitzende Kurt Bock, Mecklenburg-Vorpommerns Ministerpräsident Erwin Sellering (SPD), der Geschäftsführer des deutsch-russischen Gas-Pipeline-Konsortiums (Nord Stream AG); Matthias Warnig, und der Geschäftsführer der Nederlandse Gasunie, Paul van Gelder (l-r) eröffnen am Dienstag (08.11.2011) mit einem symbolischen Akt die Ostsee-Pipeline Nord Stream in Lubmin. Die rund 7,4 Milliarden Euro teure Pipeline des russisch-europäischen Konsortiums Nord Stream verbindet Deutschland und Westeuropa direkt und unter Umgehung von Transitländern mit einem der größten Erdgasfelder der Welt. Gaslieferant ist der russische Energiekonzern Gazprom, der mit 51 Prozent auch Mehrheitseigner der Nord Stream AG ist. Foto: Stefan Sauer dpa/lmv +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

The history of Nord Stream 23.07.2021

The Nord Stream pipeline between Russia and Germany has caused much trans-Atlantic strife in its two-decade history. But Angela Merkel's dogged separation of trade and politics won out in the end.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - March 5, 2021 Schalke coach Dimitrios Grammozis reacts Pool via REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Schalke aiming to avoid becoming another Hamburg 20.07.2021

Schalke's relegation shook the foundations of an institution of German football. The full extent of the damage is still being determined as they embark on their first Bundesliga 2 campaign in 30 years.

Ausstellung Diversity United. Installationsansicht Flughafen Tempelhof: Ekaterina Muromtseva Picket, 2019 Aquarell auf Papier 7-teilig, je 210 x 80 cm XL Gallery, Moskau Diversity United. Flughafen Tempelhof Berlin © Stiftung für Kunst und Kultur, Bonn Foto: Silke Briel / © Ekaterina Muromtseva

Politics hijacks the 'Diversity United' exhibition 09.06.2021

The exhibition "Diversity United" — a collaboration between Germany, France and Russia — was to travel around Europe. But an intervention from Moscow threw it off track.
14.06.2018 MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 14, 2018: Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) hugs Gerhard Schroeder, Chairman of the Shareholders Committee with Nord Stream 2 AG and former German chancellor, at the opening of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Luzhniki Stadium. Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS Foto: Alexei Druzhinin/TASS/dpa |

2 former European leaders and their post-Soviet power plays 12.01.2021

Ex-UK PM Tony Blair has finished his work on the TAP, while Germany's Gerhard Schröder is helping on Nord Stream 2. What is it with 1990s Social Democrats that attracts them to authoritarian leaders and their pipelines?
Boston Celtics' Daniel Theis plays against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Daniel Theis of the NBA's Boston Celtics: 'You long for the usual atmosphere at the Garden' 23.12.2020

The Boston Celtics are set to tip off their season weeks later than normal due to COVID-19. Germany's Daniel Theis told DW he felt safe when the NBA completed last season in a bubble — but this season is different.
ARCHIV - 08.03.2020, USA, Boston: Basketball: NBA, Boston Celtics - Oklahoma City Thunder. Dennis Schröder von den Oklahoma City Thunder. Die Vorfreude auf Dennis Schröder ist beim amtierenden NBA-Champion schon vor der offiziellen Bekanntgabe des Wechsels groß. (zu dpa KORR «Schröders Zukunft bei den Lakers: Titel-Chance und Glamour») Foto: Michael Dwyer/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Lakers guard Dennis Schröder: the next German to win an NBA title? 19.11.2020

The German point guard has joined the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers. Playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Schröder could be the first German NBA champion since Dirk Nowitzki.
14.06.2018 MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 14, 2018: Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) hugs Gerhard Schroeder, Chairman of the Shareholders Committee with Nord Stream 2 AG and former German chancellor, at the opening of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Luzhniki Stadium. Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS Foto: Alexei Druzhinin/TASS/dpa |

Putin and Schröder: A special German-Russian friendship under attack 09.10.2020

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has described the former German chancellor as an "errand boy" who is "paid" by the Russian president. DW takes a look at the two men's close and enduring relationship.
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny speaks during an interview with prominent Russian YouTube blogger Yury Dud, in Berlin, Germany, in this still image taken from a handout video released October 6, 2020. YouTube - vDud/Handout/Reuters TV via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY YOUTUBE - VDUD.

Alexei Navalny: Ex-German Chancellor Schröder an 'errand boy' for Putin 07.10.2020

Alexei Navalny slammed former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder as Putin's "errand boy." Previously, Schröder said there were no "hard facts" on who is behind the Russian's poisoning. Berlin is threatening sanctions.
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder is pictured during an interview with Reuters in his office in Berlin, Germany, November 15, 2018. Picture taken November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Politicians in Germany warn ex-Chancellor Schröder to quit Russian posts 06.09.2020

CDU and Green politicians have urged Gerhard Schröder to "immediately give up his offices and posts in Russia" over allegations of Russian involvement in the poisoning of Alexei Navalny.
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and his wife Soyeon Kim arrive for the opening of the Bayreuth Wagner Festival at the Richard Wagner Festival Hall in Bayreuth, Germany July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

South Korean man sues Gerhard Schröder over divorce 07.05.2020

A South Korean man is suing the Gerhard Schröder for a 2017 divorce. The man was married to a translator the German former chancellor would go on to marry.
** FILE ** Angela Merkel, chairwoman of the Christian Democrats (CDU), left, and Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder (SPD), right, meet for coalition talks in Berlin, in this Nov.10, 2005 file photo. Merkel is set to become leader of the EU's most populous nation. She will govern in a

Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder accuses Angela Merkel of 'fatal mistakes' 11.02.2020

The former chancellor has laid the blame for the current predicament the CDU faces firmly at Merkel's door. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was expected to succeed Merkel but has announced her resignation.
Basketball Shanghai 09.09.2019 FIBA Basketball Weltmeisterschaften World Cup WM Weltmeisterschaft Deutschland (GER) - Kanada (CAN) Dennis Schröder / Schroeder (Deutschland, No.17) Schröder Schroder PANGOS Kevin (Kanada, No.01) *** Basketball Shanghai 09 09 2019 FIBA Basketball World Championships World Cup World Championship Germany GER Canada CAN Dennis Schröder Schroeder Germany, No 17 Schröder Schroder PANGOS Kevin Canada, No 01

Germany: Thieves steal €500,000 worth of items from NBA star Dennis Schröder's house 07.10.2019

Thieves in Germany stole over €500,000 worth of items from the house of NBA player Dennis Schröder over the weekend. They made off with jewelry and cash.
09.09.2019, China, Shanghai: Basketball: WM, Deutschland - Kanada, Platzierungsrunde im Oriental Sports Center. Deutschlands Dennis Schröder (M) spielt gegen Kanadas Kyle Wiltjer (l) und Kanadas Khem Birch. Foto: Swen Pförtner/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's basketball team licking wounds after early World Cup exit 09.09.2019

At least they ended their World Cup on a positive note by beating Canada. However, this did little to dispel the doubts about Henrik Rödl and his team after they crashed out in just two games.
ARCHIV - 01.05.2019, Sachsen-Anhalt, Halle (Saale): Die Buchstaben SPD bröseln von einem Zelt der SPD-Halle (Saale) Kundgebung zum Tag der Arbeit des DGB in Halle (Saale). (zu dpa Überraschung mit ungewissem Ausgang - Wer tritt gegen Nahles an? am 28.05.2019) Foto: Alexander Prautzsch/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: SPD's simmering identity crisis erupts 03.06.2019

The resignation of Social Democratic leader Andrea Nahles reveals the drastic toll that long-term problems have taken on Germany's oldest political party. Part of the SPD's woes lie with Angela Merkel's government.
