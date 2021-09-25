Schröder, Gerhard

For those who haven't read "Gerhard Schröder: The Biography," Germany's former chancellor is known as a reformist. Many poorer Germans might remember Schröder as the leader who instituted the Hartz concept.

Born in 1944, the Social Democrat was chancellor from 1998 to 2005. Schröder found himself embroiled in scandal after advocating a pipeline that would benefit Russian petromonopoly Gazprom as chancellor and later accepting an appointment to head the concern's shareholders committee. Policy-wise, Schröder took steps to phase out nuclear power and fund renewables, allowed same-sex couples to enter into civil unions, and gutted Germany's welfare system with the Hartz I-IV program.