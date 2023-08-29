  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Prigozhin
Ukraine
Donald Trump
EducationNigeria

Schools in northern Nigeria are sparing the rod

Shehu Salmanu
August 29, 2023

Corporal punishment has long been a fact of life for Nigerian schoolchildren. In Katsina State, officials say school attendance improved after the practice was banned.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VhJt
Nigerian schoolgirls walk to school
Image: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

There are many tales of severe corporal punishment meted out to schoolchildren by Nigerian teachers under the guise of disciplining them. In 2022, a UNICEF official told Nigerian media that an estimated 85% of Nigerian children under age 14 experience beatings.

In Nigeria, Article 221(1)(b) of the Child Right Act bans all corporal punishment in schools or other education facilities. But corporal punishment was the norm in Nigerian schools for decades, and some believe it to be responsible for low school attendance.

In the northern Nigerian state of Katsina, where local government has implemented the act, authorities say school attendance is improving.

'No beating and bullying allowed'

DW visited one school in Katsina State that has implemented the ban on beatings or any other coroporal punishment. Classes were fillded to capacity.

According to international experts, corporal punishment inflicts both physical and mental long-term harm on students.

Schoolgirls write in a book
Officials say less corporal punishment in schools is encouraging learners to attend classesImage: Temilade Adelaja/REUTERS

''Actually, corporal punishment in Katsina State is now a very negligible issue," Husamatu Muhammad Gonah, director of Planning and Statistics at the Ministry of Education in Katsina State, told DW. His aim now was to stop all corporal punishment completely and quickly.

But, he added; "We didn't get a single report from anybody, from any sector, from any angle, that says this is still going on."

Gonah said that instead of physical punishment, pupils who misbehave will benefit from guidance and counseling. He added that there is no need to resort to caning to maintain discipline.

''We have so many ways of punishing a student based on the degree of his offense. When a student comes to school late, you don't need to punish him. Ask him why he is coming to school late.'' He explained that punishment consisted in counselling, sometimes with the parents present. ''We don't encourage beating and bullying students," said Gonah.

GirlZOffMute:Who is bullying the girls in Nigerian schools?

Spoil the child?

The adjustment also affects teachers, who have always relied on learners' fear of corporal punishment to maintain discipline.

"Teachers should know how to handle students based on their capability, based on the scope of punishment the student deserves," Gonah insisted.

DW joined 14-year learner Zainab Ahmed on her walk to school. She praised the new order, saying more of her schoolmates are attending classes. According to Ahmed, many of her peers did not come to school for fear of being beaten. 

''Corporal punishment has gone down drastically," she said. "What our teachers do is they calm us down, and sit us down for an open talk and counseling, to draw our attention to our mistakes." Oupils are responding well to the new strategy, she said.

Teacher instructs a classroom in Nigeria
Teachers have been encouraged to find solutions to their learners' problems without resorting to forceImage: DW

Not everybody is as happy. Some teachers complain that the students' lack of fear has made teaching more difficult.

"The problem we encounter with the abolition of [corporal] punishment is anti-social behavior by some students," teacher Mallam Shamsudeen Muhammed told DW. Discipline encouraged good character, and good character made a pupil more susceptible to learning, he maintained.

Corporal punishment in school is a controversial topic in Nigeria. The country's legal system is a mix of Islamic law, English common law and local laws. Individual states have the power to pass their own laws, which makes a nationwide law against all forms of corporal punishment unlikely. By 2014, only 26 of Nigeria's 36 states had enacted child rights laws that conform to the Child Rights Act, according to the NGO End Corporal Punishment.

Edited by: Cristina Krippahl

 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

external

Getting kids back to school in northern Nigeria

Getting kids back to school in northern Nigeria

In northern Nigeria, half of all children are not in school. An NGO in Kano State is trying to change this: The #GiveNorthEducation campaign urges the local community and government to give kids a chance at education.
SocietyJanuary 26, 202203:20 min
Magazin The 77 Percent #91

The Nigerian prince helping kids get back to school

The Nigerian prince helping kids get back to school

In northern Nigeria's war-affected regions, entertaining kids might not be a priority. But for local prince Abba Kyari, healing the unseen trauma is vital to getting children back into school.
SocietyDecember 8, 202103:36 min

End Corporal Punishment

endcorporalpunishment.org
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Russian Orlan-10 drone

Ukraine updates — German busted for sale of parts to Russia

ConflictsAugust 29, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A view of MINUSMA soldiers next to their vehicles; UN and German flags are visible in the background.

Mali: Are locals who supported the UN mission in danger?

Mali: Are locals who supported the UN mission in danger?

PoliticsAugust 28, 202301:49 min
More from Africa

Asia

A long line of people stand waiting

Afghans storm passport office in western city of Herat

Afghans storm passport office in western city of Herat

MigrationAugust 29, 202302:07 min
More from Asia

Germany

Hubert Aiwanger

Germany: Who is controversial politician Hubert Aiwanger?

Germany: Who is controversial politician Hubert Aiwanger?

PoliticsAugust 29, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Luis Rubiales | Präsident des spanischen Fußballverbands

Luis Rubiales case: What are the consequences?

Luis Rubiales case: What are the consequences?

SoccerAugust 28, 2023
More from Europe

North America

A man loads sandbags onto a the bed of a truck other other people in the background pick sandbags up off a pallet

Florida residents brace for Idalia

Florida residents brace for Idalia

CatastropheAugust 29, 202301:57 min
More from North America
Go to homepage