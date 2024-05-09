  1. Skip to content
School shooting in US state of Georgia leaves four dead

Alex Footman
September 5, 2024

Police say they have taken a 14-year-old boy into custody after he killed at least four people in a shooting at a high school in the US state of Georgia. Officials say the suspect was a student at Apalachee High School where the shooting took place.

