School music? Think again!

From Calvisius to Carissimi to Kuhnau, from Homilius to Hiller, not to mention a lot of Bachs, our program includes pedagogical compositions written over a period of generations.

The starting point is Martin Luther, who five centuries ago had a transformational effect on nearly every aspect of German society, including education. Luther called for the schooling of boys and girls, and in the Lutheran tradition, music was an essential part of the curriculum.

Our concert from the festival called Early Music in Knechtsteden is performed by two widely recorded and standard-setting ensembles, the choir called the Rheinische Kantorei and the instrumental ensemble Das kleine Konzert, both led by conductor Hermann Max.

"These motets were composed not primarily for an audience but for schools instead, as vehicles of instruction in how to perform music and understand the words," Max explained to DW. "All of the composers on the program were schoolteachers. Imagine schoolteachers nowadays with that ability!"

The composer Sethus Calvisius lived from 1556-1615 and was a predecessor of Bach at St. Thomas' Church in Leipzig, becoming cantor there in 1594.

One of his successors, Johann Hermann Schein (1586-1630) stands out for his vocal music in the Italian style. With their vivid imagery, his motets resemble little operas.

We'll also hear music by Johann Bach (1604-1673), Johann Sebastian Bach's great-uncle. During the Thirty Years' War, he sometimes wrote music that reflects the suffering people went through in wartime years.

Another Cantor at St. Thomas' in Leipzig, Johann Kuhnau (1660-1722), was the direct predecessor of Johann Sebastian Bach.

Bach's cousin, Johann Ludwig Bach (1677-1731), wrote music that stands out for its simplicity and deep expression, making him stylistically ahead of his time.

This hour of music also includes a brief opera written for instructional purposes. From the pen of Giacomo Carissimi (1605-1674), it's about the Biblical figure Jephthah, who takes a tragic vow and has to sacrifice his beloved daughter as a result.

Sethus Calvisius

Unser Leben währet siebzig Jahr (Our life lasts seventy years)

Johann Hermann Schein

· Unser Leben währet siebzig Jahr (Our life lasts seventy years)

· Siehe, nach Trost war mir sehr bange (Behold, it was for the sake of my comfort that I was so fearful)

· Drei schöne Dinge sind (Three beautiful things are)

Johann Bach

Unser Leben ist ein Schatten (Our life is a shadow)

Johann Kuhnau

Tristis est anima mea (My soul is sad)

Johann Ludwig Bach

Ich habe dich ein klein Augenblick verlassen (I left you for a moment)

Giacomo Carissimi

Excerpts from the oratorio "Jephthah"

performed by:

Rheinische Kantorei Chorus

Das kleine Konzert

Hermann Max, conductor

Recorded by Radio Deutschlandfunk, Cologne (DLF) in the Monastery of Knechtsteden on September 23, 2017