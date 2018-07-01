 School music? Think again! | Music | DW | 02.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

School music? Think again!

This concert hour is filled with music written for educational purposes in the time of Bach as well as before and afterwards. As you’ll hear, it's not dumbed down for schoolchildren but the real thing.

Listen to audio 54:59
Now live
54:59 mins.

Concert Hour: Early Music in Knechtsteden, part one

From Calvisius to Carissimi to Kuhnau, from Homilius to Hiller, not to mention a lot of Bachs, our program includes pedagogical compositions written over a period of generations.

The starting point is Martin Luther, who five centuries ago had a transformational effect on nearly every aspect of German society, including education. Luther called for the schooling of boys and girls, and in the Lutheran tradition, music was an essential part of the curriculum. 

Our concert from the festival called Early Music in Knechtsteden is performed by two widely recorded and standard-setting ensembles, the choir called the Rheinische Kantorei and the instrumental ensemble Das kleine Konzert, both led by conductor Hermann Max. 

The monastery at Knechtsteden (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Ossinger)

The monastery at Knechtsteden

"These motets were composed not primarily for an audience but for schools instead, as vehicles of instruction in how to perform music and understand the words," Max explained to DW. "All of the composers on the program were schoolteachers. Imagine schoolteachers nowadays with that ability!" 

The composer Sethus Calvisius lived from 1556-1615 and was a predecessor of Bach at St. Thomas' Church in Leipzig, becoming cantor there in 1594.

One of his successors, Johann Hermann Schein (1586-1630) stands out for his vocal music in the Italian style. With their vivid imagery, his motets resemble little operas. 

We'll also hear music by Johann Bach (1604-1673), Johann Sebastian Bach's great-uncle. During the Thirty Years' War, he sometimes wrote music that reflects the suffering people went through in wartime years. 

Another Cantor at St. Thomas' in Leipzig, Johann Kuhnau (1660-1722), was the direct predecessor of Johann Sebastian Bach.

Bach's cousin, Johann Ludwig Bach (1677-1731), wrote music that stands out for its simplicity and deep expression, making him stylistically ahead of his time.

This hour of music also includes a brief opera written for instructional purposes. From the pen of Giacomo Carissimi (1605-1674), it's about the Biblical figure Jephthah, who takes a tragic vow and has to sacrifice his beloved daughter as a result. 

Conductor Hermann Max (privat)

Conductor Hermann Max

Sethus Calvisius
Unser Leben währet siebzig Jahr (Our life lasts seventy years) 

Johann Hermann Schein
·    Unser Leben währet siebzig Jahr (Our life lasts seventy years) 
·    Siehe, nach Trost war mir sehr bange (Behold, it was for the sake of my comfort that I was so fearful)    
·    Drei schöne Dinge sind (Three beautiful things are)    

Johann Bach
Unser Leben ist ein Schatten (Our life is a shadow) 

Johann Kuhnau
Tristis est anima mea (My soul is sad)     

Johann Ludwig Bach
Ich habe dich ein klein Augenblick verlassen (I left you for a moment)     

Giacomo Carissimi
Excerpts from the oratorio "Jephthah"    

performed by:
Rheinische Kantorei Chorus
Das kleine Konzert
Hermann Max, conductor
Recorded by Radio Deutschlandfunk, Cologne (DLF) in the Monastery of Knechtsteden on September 23, 2017

DW recommends

Drama, serious business at Bonn's opera gala to fight AIDS

Musical fireworks, young stars, glamour and tragic plots drew attention to a subject still not taken seriously enough at Bonn's opera gala for Germany's main AIDS foundation. This year's event set a record for donations. (29.04.2018)  

Simon Rattle named honorary conductor of Germany's National Youth Orchestra

Simon Rattle is leaving the Berlin Philharmonic later this year, but isn't out of a job. He'll continue as the music director at the London Symphony Orchestra — and now he's added a new position to the mix. (29.03.2018)  

Setting the pity of war to music: Britten's 'War Requiem'

Benjamin Britten dedicated his extravagant denunciation of war to friends he lost in the trenches of WWI. Nearly 60 years after its premiere, the pacifist's masterpiece is still touching musicians and listeners alike. (06.04.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Concert Hour: Early Music in Knechtsteden, part one  

Related content

Denkmal zu Ehren von Johann Sebastian Bach vor der Thomaskirche in Leipzig

All paths lead to Bach 02.07.2018

From a little festival named "Early Music in Knechtsteden," we have more music written for the purposes of educating musical youth — by pre-Bach composers as well as the real thing.

Deutschland Fahnen & Logo Schleswig-Holstein Musik Festival

Downbeat to the 33rd Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival 29.06.2018

The composer Robert Schumann, the clarinetist Sabine Meyer and the composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein are in focus at the statewide music festival in the North of Germany from June 30 - August 26.

Deutschland Berliner Philharmoniker - Letztes Konzert von Sir Simon Rattle

Simon Rattle bids farewell to Berlin Philharmonic as chief conductor 25.06.2018

The end of an era: The British maestro conducted his last concert as the Berlin Philharmonic's music director at a sold-out open-air event. During his 16-year tenure, Simon Rattle revamped the reputed orchestra's image.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

Film Das Parfum (picture-alliance/dpa)

9 German books that were adapted into great movies

Perfume, a best-selling book, was first adapted into a film — and now a TV series. Here's a selection of the most successful or best film renditions of novels by German authors. 

Arts.21

Writer Ivana Sajko from Croatia (Hassan Abdelghani)

10th International Literature Award

Ivana Sajko was born in Zagreb, writes in Croatian, and lives and works in Berlin. Her latest novel has just been awarded the 10th International Literature Prize for international prose translated into German.  

PopXport

01.2012 DW PopXport Quiz

Quiz: the original version of "Sofia"

Take part in our quiz, and you could win great CDs.We'll play a cover version of a German hit, and then you tell us who did the original. This week, it's "Sofia." Was it: a) Álvaro Soler b) Marquess c) Nico Santos We'll be giving away CDs by Kiddo Kat, Kissin' Dynamite, Lary, and Madsen. 

Arts.21

Kultur.21 Beitrag MakeCity berlin (What if: projects )

MakeCity - Innovative urban design

Berlin is transforming beyond recognition. The MakeCity festival for architecture and urban alternatives examines the challenges Berlin faces as it reinvents itself and explores innovative design strategies that maintain its progressive identity. 

Digital Culture

Flaggen der EU vor Europaparlament in Straßburg (picture-alliance//dpa/Tass/A. Vitvitsky)

New EU Copyright Law: Will Upload Filters Destroy the Internet as we Know it?

New copyright filters in the EU: Platforms like YouTube have to filter uploads by users for copyright infringements. Critics fear the end of memes and say this will destroy the internet as we know it. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  