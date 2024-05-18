Scholz visits Saarland amid flooding

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged federal "solidarity" after the western state of Saarland was hit by flash flooding and landslides. He toured some of the affected areas with the state's top politician.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday visited the western state of Saarland to examine damage caused by flooding and landslides.

Saarland was hit by flash flooding on Friday amid heavy rains.

What did officials say about the situation in Saarland?

"We have a strong tradition of solidarity," Scholz said during the visit.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first time we have had to deal with a major natural disaster," Scholz said, "so we will of course look at what needs to be done now and what is necessary."

Speaking alongside Scholz, Saarland State Premier Anke Rehlinger said: "Nobody should be left out in the rain in this difficult situation."

"The federal government is supporting Saarland in particular with strong forces to save lives after the severe floods," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said.

Earlier on Saturday, police said the situation in the state had begun to ease.

"The water levels of the Saar [river] and other bodies of water are peaking or beginning to fall," a police spokesperson said, adding that the exact scale of the damage was yet to be assessed.

The spokesperson said rescue services were still active in the state.

Several streets were flooded in Saarland's capital, Saarbrücken Image: BeckerBredel/IMAGO

What else do we know about the flooding?

No fatalities from the flooding have been reported.

Several roads are still closed and rail traffic is restricted in the state, national railway operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) said.

The state Office for Environmental Protection and Occupational Safety said the type of flooding seen this week occured every 20-50 years.

Videos showed partially submerged cars and numerous flooded streets.

The German Weather Service (DWD) said it had measured more than 100 liters of rain per square meter in less than 24 hours. That's more than 10 centimeters of rain measured vertically. In the entire month of April last year, about 74 liters of rain per square meter were measured on average in Saarland.

sdi/msh (dpa, KNA)