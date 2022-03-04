Scholz: 'The world we live in is no longer the same'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder ought to resign from Russian companies. The former chancellor is a longtime associate of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
In a historic parliamentary session, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced his government's decision to supply weapons to Kyiv, to support a wide range of sanctions against Russia, and to boost defense spending.
Germany and the US have both said sending Polish MiG fighters to Ukraine would be an escalatory step. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has pleaded with NATO to provide more firepower.
Quickly cutting off energy revenues with oil and gas embargoes would hit Moscow where it hurts. But European leaders have argued for a phased approach, openly admitting their dependency on Russian energy supplies.
