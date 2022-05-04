  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Turkey elections
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaking at Meseberg Palace outside Berlin
Scholz called the snub of the country's highest representative 'a problem for the German government and the German people'Image: Kay Nietfeld/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

Scholz stands firm on Ukraine visit amid criticism

Jon Shelton
May 4, 2022

Chancellor Olaf Scholz addressed Ukraine's refusal to welcome President Frank-Walter Steinmeier again Wednesday, calling it "a problem for the German people." He said Kyiv needed to do its part to resolve the issue.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Apcu

Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday again publicly addressed the ongoing diplomatic spat between Germany and Ukraine over Kyiv's mid-April rebuff of a proposed visit by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier over his perceived friendliness toward Russia.

Scholz has been under increasing public pressure to visit Kyiv but says the snub of the country's highest representative is keeping him from doing so.

Speaking to reporters alongside Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) after a closed Cabinet meeting at Meseberg Palace outside Berlin Wednesday, Scholz (SPD) called Ukraine's treatment of Steinmeier, "a problem for the German government, also for the German people."

Though he did not call for an apology, Scholz went on to say that leaders in Ukraine ought reflect upon what they could do to resolve the issue.

He refrained from going into further specifics saying that he was not interested in leveling criticism as he felt that would not be productive.

Ukraine's ambassador to Germany 'not helping his country's case'

The issue has continued to grab headlines in Germany, not least as a result of Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk's repeated public insults of both Steinmeier and Scholz.

Yesterday, Melnyk used an old German schoolyard barb to accuse Scholz of feigning insult when explaining his refusal to visit Kyiv before Steinmeier.

Among those who chimed in on the issue was Wolfgang Ischinger, president of the Munich Security Conference Foundation Council and a former ambassador to the US himself.

Ischinger issued a tweet reminding Melnyk that he could even risk hurting his country's cause by dishing out such strong sentiments. 

He also quoted his own words to Donald Trump's appointed US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, who repeatedly irked his hosts in Berlin and the wider German public through his frequent undiplomatic utterances.

On Tuesday, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, an Free Democrat (FDP) politician who chairs the German parliament's defense committee, suggested Melnyk, "apologize to the president and then politely invite the chancellor to Kyiv."

Melnky, for his part, has been challenged on his often raw tone on German television in recent weeks, responding that for his war-torn country, fighting for its existence, the time for adhering to all diplomatic norms has long passed.

German sentiment seems to be on Scholz' side, if not by a massive margin. A recent YouGov poll found that 49% of Germans agreed with the chancellor's decision not to travel to Kyiv over the Steinmeier snub, 32% said he was acting inappropriately or very inappropriately, 19% had no opinion.

Germany has come under criticism for being slow to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine, for instance, but it is a major donor of humanitarian aid, has taken in more than 400,000 Ukrainian refugees, and on Monday said it would back an EU embargo on Russian oil imports to Europe.

Germany's Ukraine U-Turn

How did this friction between Germany and Ukraine all start?

The spat first flared while Steinmeier was in Poland planning a trip to Ukraine with Polish President Andrzej Duda and their counterparts from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania as a sign of European solidarity with Ukraine. It was there that he told reporters that despite his willingness to go, his presence, "apparently wasn't wanted in Kyiv."

Ukraine cited decades of close ties between Steinmeier and Russia as grounds for the snub.

Since then, the issue has refused to die down, with Scholz saying he could not travel to Kyiv until the issue of keeping the head of state away was resolved.

Indeed, the situation has created a larger impasse for Germany's government. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, for instance, had been planning to visit Kyiv, but protocol demands the president travel first. Although a largely ceremonial role, the president is also seen as a non-partisan representative of the entire country, and often the first voice expected to speak up in times of crisis.

On Tuesday, opposition leader Friedrich Merz made a much publicized trip to Kyiv during which he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and several high-ranking politicians.

After the trip, Merz appeared on German public television to suggest Chancellor Scholz do the same, "You can't have these kinds of talks on the telephone. And you can't have them via video conference. You have to have them in person."

Edited by: Mark Hallam. 

Scholz, Baerbock react to Steinmeier snub

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German chancellor: Putin miscalculated in attacking Ukraine

German chancellor: Putin miscalculated in attacking Ukraine

ConflictsMay 4, 202200:48 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Tunisian police and security officers patrol the site of a deadly shooting attack

Synagogue shooting in Tunisia: 'A miracle I survived'

Politics1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Migrants seen on the back of a pick-up truck in the Niger

Deportations: Africa's role in EU migration management

Deportations: Africa's role in EU migration management

Migration23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

President Marcos waves to photographers in front of an artillery rocket system

Amid tensions with China, Philippines gets bolder

Amid tensions with China, Philippines gets bolder

Conflicts18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Markus Söder (center), Charlotte Knobloch, Pinchas Goldschmidt

Europe's rabbis to move their headquarters to Munich

Europe's rabbis to move their headquarters to Munich

Religion17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A refrigerator is moved by tractor past a mountain wreathed in fog

Rock slide threatens Swiss mountain village

Rock slide threatens Swiss mountain village

Nature and Environment3 hours ago9 images
More from Europe

Middle East

Campaign posters with photos of Turkey's presidential candidates, Kemal Kilicdaroglu (L) and Recep Tayyip Erdogan

What kind of Turkey do young people want?

What kind of Turkey do young people want?

Politics19 hours ago01:37 min
More from Middle East

North America

Migrants wait in line to be let in by the Border Patrol into El Paso, Texas

US: What is Title 42 and why is its end such a big deal?

US: What is Title 42 and why is its end such a big deal?

Politics19 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Mountainous landscapüe, several people walk alongside a heavily fortified fence.

No man's land on the US-Mexican border

No man's land on the US-Mexican border

Migration5 hours ago8 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage