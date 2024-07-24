Scholz says 'very possible' Kamala Harris wins US election

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has answered questions about an array of domestic and foreign policy challenges facing his government.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz appeared before the press on Wednesday to take questions on his government's record.

It's the third time the chancellor has faced the annual press conference before heading on summer vacation.

The event, which became an annual tradition under Scholz's predecessor, Angela Merkel, sees questions posed on all kinds of issues and across all policy areas.

What did Scholz say about US elections?

At the start of the conference, Scholz was asked if he would follow the example of US President Joe Biden and step down as chancellor after the current legislative term ends.

After thanking the reporter for the "nice and friendly question," Scholz responded by saying he would run for chancellor again.

"I will run as chancellor once again, to become chancellor again."

The German chancellor also said he believed it was "very possible" US Vice President Kamala Harris would win the US election later this year.

He, however, stopped short of endorsing Harris over Republican nominee Donald Trump.

"The election campaign in the USA will certainly be exciting, now with a slightly new line-up and a new constellation," Scholz said, answering a question posed by DW reporter Rosalia Romaniec. "I think it is very possible that Kamala Harris will win the election, but the American voters will decide," he added.

Better equipped military but no nukes

On defense, Scholz highlighted his government hiking defense spending to meet NATO's 2%-of-GDP target.

He said Berlin aims to meet the target via its regular budget later this decade.

Scholz underlined that Russia needs to first end the war in Ukraine if it wants to avoid the deployment of US long-range missiles to Germany.

"The first thing Russia would have to do would be to stop the terrible war of aggression against Ukraine and give up the attempt to conquer the whole country."

But Scholz rejected the notion of Germany acquiring nuclear weapons for self-defense.

Germany needs a better prepared and equipped military due to the changed geopolitical and security situation, he said.

Scholz added, however, that nuclear weapons were not necessary to keep the country safe. "I think that is completely absurd," he said about acquiring nuclear weapons.

The German leader also pointed out that his government's "growth initiative," which contains 49 individual measures to improve Germany's attractiveness as a business location, will tackle structural challenges facing the economy and boost growth.

Speeding up deportations?

Furthermore, the chancellor addressed the question of illegal immigration and deportation of irregular migrants and rejected asylum-seekers.

A German court on Monday rejected a claim to protected status by a Syrian man who had been convicted in Austria for involvement in smuggling people into Europe.

The court also ruled that there is no longer a general danger to all civilians from the long-running conflict in Syria.

Asked about the ruling, Scholz said Germany would soon be deporting criminals to Afghanistan and Syria, as he had announced last month.

On the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Scholz stressed Israel's right to defend itself while reiterating German support for a two-state solution.

He also urged Israel to adhere to international law while carrying out its military offensive against Hamas in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

'I am convinced that we will turn things around'

Scholz's ruling coalition, made up of his center-left Social Democrats, environmentalist Greens and neoliberal Free Democrats, has been increasingly unpopular with the electorate, according to opinion polls.

The SPD suffered what it described as a "bitter defeat" in the recent European Parliament elections.

The three parties have different priorities, with the SPD and the Greensadvocating for a state that regulates more and supports the socially disadvantaged, while the FDP pushes for as little state intervention as possible.

Coalition infighting has hindered efforts to tackling a range of problems, such as climate protection, economic transformation, budget cuts and child benefits.

Scholz on Wednesday sounded optimistic that his party will regain more support in the next general election. The vote is likely to take place on September 28, 2025, as the German Cabinet agreed on Wednesday to recommend the date to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The government has made the right decisions in times of uncertainty and great risks, Scholz said.

"I am convinced that we will turn things around."

