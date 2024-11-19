Scholz or Pistorius: Germany's SPD to discuss candidates

Pressure is mounting among Germany's Social Democrats to decide on the political future of Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Many would prefer Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to lead the party into February's federal elections.

Senior figures from Germany's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) were set to meet on Tuesday evening to discuss whether or not Chancellor Olaf Scholz is still the right man to lead the party into snap elections in February — or whether Defense Minister Boris Pistorius would be a better option.

Federal elections have been brought forward after Scholz's three-way coalition government collapsed on November 6, prompting Germany's main parties to switch into campaign mode and nominate their potential candidates for the Chancellery.

Traditionally, an incumbent chancellor would be expected to lead their party into an election but, with less than 100 days to go until the vote and Scholz's popularity at rock-bottom, calls are growing within the SPD for change.

Germany's SPD: 'Many party colleagues would prefer Pistorius'

"The image of Chancellor Scholz is strongly associated with the coalition," said two SPD regional leaders from North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany's most populous state, adding that they were hearing "a lot of support for Pistorius" in their constituencies.

"Many party colleagues view Scholz very critically and would prefer Pistorius," said another regional SPD chair in the state of Lower Saxony. "We would welcome it if Scholz were to reflect and take the appropriate steps."

Former SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel also advised against "business as usual with Chancellor Scholz," warning that the party could end up polling under 15% if no change is made. In the central German state of Thuringia, the SPD mayor of Gotha predicted "a dreadful defeat" for the party were Scholz to continue.

Support for Scholz within the party

Scholz himself is currently at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro and isn't expected to return to Germany until Wednesday, but the former finance minister still enjoys some support.

On Monday, SPD party bosses Saskia Esken and Lars Klingbeil said that Scholz's candidacy was not up for debate, while the chancellor also received backing from his home city of Hamburg, where local SPD leaders insisted Scholz was "the right person" for the job.

In nearby Bremen, SPD chairwoman Gesa Wessolowski-Müller said, "Olaf Scholz represents calm-headed politics for all of society."

Pistorius declares himself 'a soldier of the party'

Asked on Monday evening about a potential candidacy, Defense Minister Pistorius declared his loyalty to Scholz and to his party — but refused to rule himself out, joking: "The only thing I can definitely rule out is becoming the pope."

Pistorius, currently polling as Germany's most popular politician having played a prominent role in Berlin's support for Ukraine since the full-scale Russian invasion 1,000 days ago, reiterated instead that he is a "deeply loyal person" and a "soldier of the party."

"Pistorius is popular, as opposed to Scholz," wrote the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) on Tuesday. "He cut a strong figure in the most important ministry there currently is and he has an aura which Scholz doesn't have."

SPD: time running out

"A chancellor putsch in the middle of an election campaign is an incalculable risk," wrote the local daily Rhein-Zeitung in the western city of Koblenz. "But Scholz's communication weaknesses, his lack of self-criticism and his eroding power will not have escaped the SPD leadership. They must act now."

The party does appear to be in agreement that it has to act decisively and quickly. "We're currently in an undesirable state of flux," chief whip Johannes Fechner told Die Welt on Tuesday.

"It's vital that the party leadership decides swiftly," Philipp Türmer, head of the SPD youth branch, told Spiegel. "If it's Scholz, the leadership also needs to explain how we're going to turn the negative mood around and regain lost trust."

