Scholz meets industry leaders to discuss economic crisis

Ekrem Ekici
October 29, 2024

Germany's economy is struggling, with stalled growth and structural problems raising serious concerns. As Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets with industry leaders, the focus is on finding solutions to revive the nation's economic prospects.

