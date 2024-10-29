Scholz meets industry leaders to discuss economic crisis

BusinessGermanyScholz meets industry leaders to discuss economic crisisTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoBusinessGermanyEkrem Ekici10/29/2024October 29, 2024Germany's economy is struggling, with stalled growth and structural problems raising serious concerns. As Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets with industry leaders, the focus is on finding solutions to revive the nation's economic prospects.https://p.dw.com/p/4mMBkAdvertisement