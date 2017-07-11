Scholz meets Biden to show unity on Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured President Joe Biden his country stands with the US and other NATO partners in opposing any Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The chancellor held talks with Biden over the tense situation on Ukraine's border with Russia where some 100,000 Russian troops have been deployed.

"We are the closest of allies and we are working intensely together, and this is necessary for doing the steps that we have to do, for instance, fighting against Russian aggression against Ukraine," Scholz said during his inaugural visit to the White Houseas Germany's chancellor. Scholz took over the top job from Angela Merkel in December.

Biden also praised close ties between Washington and Berlin, adding they were "working in lockstep" to further deter Russian aggression.

Scholz has been to the White House before, serving as finance minister and deputy chancellor under his predecessor Angela Merkel, but he has been criticized for delaying his inaugural US visit as chancellor.

He took office 60 days ago. Both former Chancellor Merkel and her predecessor Gerhard Schröder were quicker to head across the Atlantic.

What issues are there between Berlin and Washington?

While the countries have been staunch allies since the end of World War II, Germany is finding itself being increasingly questioned over its commitment to preventing Russian aggression.

A key bone of contention between Washington and Berlin has been the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that is set to pump Russian natural gas directly to Germany.

The White House has previously come out against the pipeline, which bypasses Ukraine, thus removing an important source of revenue, and has threatened to impose sanctions.

Washington reeled in its more radical stance in favor of maintaining better relationships with Berlin, but recently declared that the pipeline would not be opened if Russia goes ahead with an invasion of Ukraine.

"I think Germany will support in the end, economic sanctions also sanctions on Nord Stream 2," Russia and Eastern Europe expert at the German Council on Foreign Relations Stefan Meister told DW on Monday.

But with regards to Germany's refusal to sell weapons to Ukraine, due to it being a crisis region, Meister thinks "they will not agree. Definitely not. I think Scholz made it again clear that Germany will not send weapons."

Diplomatic efforts to calm the Ukraine crisis

Scholz's trip comes on a day of busy diplomacy on the Ukraine crisis. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is in Kyiv and French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting Moscow.

Scholz will also return to Berlin on Tuesday for talks with Macron and Polish President Andrzej Duda, it was announced on Monday.

The German chancellor has invited the other two European leaders to "discuss in particular the situation in and around Ukraine," government spokesperson Christiane Hoffman said.

The three partners have maintained a special relationship known as the "Weimar triangle" for 30 years.

"I think it's also about showing that finally, Germany and the European Union are more active on this conflict," Russia expert Meister told DW. "So it's not only up to the US, but it's about European security. And to also show unity with smaller countries, especially in Central and Eastern Europe."

