Scholz, Macron speak with Putin again over Ukraine conflict — live updates

Ukrainian authorities accuse Russia of hindering evacuations by continuing shelling

Humanitarian corridors planned from six Ukrainian cities, towns

Russian ground forces 25 kilometers from Kyiv

Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron have held their second call with Vladimir Putin this week

This article was last updated at 12:55 UTC/GMT

Scholz, Macron speak to Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were holding a joint telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, the Elysee palace said.

It is the second time the pair have been in touch with the Russian leader this week.

The three leaders spoke on Thursday when both Macron and Scholz had "demanded an immediate ceasefire by Russia."

Since meeting Putin in the Kremlin on February 7, Macron has spoken by phone with the Russian leader on nine separate occasions, his office said.

Zelenksyy: Russia sending more troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Russia was sending new troops to Ukraine after suffering what he said were Moscow's biggest losses in decades.

Zelenskyy also said he had spoken to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron. The call revolved around pressuring Russia to release the mayor of the city of Melitopol, who Zelenskyy says was kidnapped by Russian forces on Friday.

Russia warns: US sanctions imminent, energy prices to soar

Russia's sanctions lists against the United States are ready and will "soon be made public," Moscow's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was reported as saying by state owned news agency TASS.

"The lists are ready, we are working on this. This is, by and large, part of the daily work," he said.

Meanwhile, the European Union faces soaring energy prices in the wake of sanctions imposed against the Kremlin over its decision to invade Ukraine, Interfax quoted a Russian foreign ministry official as saying on Saturday.

Nikolai Kobrinets said Russia was a reliable supplier of energy, but that Moscow was ready for a tough confrontation if necessary. He did not provide details of what that confrontation might entail.

The official said the situation would mean the EU would end up paying at least three times more for oil, gas and electricity.

"I believe the European Union would not benefit from this. We have more durable supplies and stronger nerves," Kobrinets told Interfax.

Italy seized Melnichenko's superyacht

Italian police have seized a yacht from Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko, the prime minister's office said on Saturday.

It comes just days after the oligarch was placed on an EU sanctions list.

The 143-meter (470-foot) yacht, which has a price tag of €530 million ($578 million), was sequestered at the northern port of Trieste, the government said.

Designed by Philippe Starck and built by Nobiskrug in Kiel, Germany, the vessel is the world's biggest sailing yacht, according to the Italian government.

Melnichenko owns major fertilizer producer EuroChem Group, as well as coal company SUEK.

UK: Most Russian forces 25 kms from Kyiv

Russian forces appeared to make progress from northeast Ukraine in their slow fight to reach Kyiv while heavy shelling continued elsewhere in the country on Saturday.

The bulk of Russian ground forces now lie about 25 kilometers (16 miles) from the center of the Ukrainian capital, according to British intelligence.

"Elements of the large Russian column north of Kyiv have dispersed," the UK Defense Ministry said. "This is likely to support a Russian attempt to reduce its vulnerability to Ukrainian counter attacks, which have taken a significant toll on Russian forces."

Elsewhere in Ukraine the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol remained encircled and continued to come under artillery bombardment, according to the UK ministry.

Russia condemns Meta, lawmaker calls for Instagram block

Russia has condemned Meta's move to temporarily allow calls for violence against the Russian military and leadership, while a lawmaker has called for Instagram to be blocked in the country.

In a temporary change to its hate speech policy, Meta will allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russian soldiers in the context of the Ukraine invasion, according to news agency Reuters.

"Meta's aggressive and criminal policy leading to incitement of hatred and hostility towards Russians is outrageous," the Russian embassy in Washington said in a statement.

"The company's actions are yet another evidence of the information war without rules declared on our country," it said.

Internal emails seen by Reuters showed Meta had temporarily permitted posts that call for the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Meanwhile, Alexander Khinshtein, the head of the information policy and IT committee at the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, said: "Instagram should be blocked in Russia after Facebook," he said.

Meta owns both Facebook and Instagram. Last week, Russia banned Facebook.

Roughly 70% of Luhansk region occupied by Russia

Around 70% of the Luhansk region is now occupied by Russian troops, according to Serhiy Haidai, the governor of Luhansk Oblast.

Areas that remained under the control of Kyiv faced an artillery bombardment, resulting in the deaths of dozens of civilians, while many more have been wounded.

Haidai posted on Facebook that there were no humanitarian corridors for people to safely leave the region in eastern Ukraine.

Germany's Baerbock to visit Moldova

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is due to head to Moldova on Saturday to consider ways to assist the Eastern European country, which has received large numbers of refugees from Ukraine.

"We will not allow the shock waves caused by Russia to spill over to other countries in Europe," she said ahead of the trip.

Baerbock is expected to hold talks with Moldova's President Maia Sandu and Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita. She is also scheduled to visit a processing center for refugees in the capital Chisinau and a border crossing with Ukraine.

Ukraine military notes partial success in Russian offensive

Efforts by Russian forces to launch an offensive to the northeast of the capital Kyiv have been "partially successful," the Ukrainian military says.

The comments were published on Facebook early on Saturday.

Russian units are attempting to blockade the city of Chernihiv from the southwest, and, as part of their efforts, are attempting to capture the towns of Shestovytsya and Mykhailo-Kotsiubynske.

However, the message from the Armed Forces of Ukraine was generally positive.

Ukrainian troops were said to be repelling their enemy and "inflicting losses on Russian invaders in manpower and military equipment, which significantly reduces their will to continue the confrontation."

The briefing also noted that anti-invasion demonstrations were being held in "temporarily occupied territories."

In this map, advance by Russian forces in Ukraine as of March 10 is illustrated

Escape corridors expected in northeastern towns

Evacuations from besieged and embattled cities in Ukraine are expected to continue on Saturday.

Six escape routes are planned for the Sumy region in the northeast of the country, regional administration head Dmytro Zhyvytskyi announced on the Telegram massaging app on Saturday morning.

Civilians from the towns and cities of Sumy, Trostianets, Lebedin, Konotop, Krasnopillia and Velyka Pysarivka are to be taken to the relative safety of the Ukrainian city of Poltava, south of the Sumy region.

Overall, evacuations are proceeding slowly in many parts of Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are stranded in towns and cities surrounded or encircled or embattled by Russian troops.

US sanctions Russian board members

The United States has imposed sanctions on several board members at the corporations Novikombank and ABR Management, over Russia's war in Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said they included the Vice Governor of St. Petersburg Vladimir Nikolaevich Knyaginin.

Novikombank is one of the Russian banks that have been already excluded from the SWIFT messaging system, which underpins global transactions.The bank's chair, Elena Georgieva, was also among those sanctioned.US President Joe Biden this week banned US imports of Russian oil, and said Washington would revoke Russia's trade status as a "most favored nation.

He also announced a US ban on imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds.

Zelenskyy: Kidnap of city mayor 'crime against democracy'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has demanded the release of the mayor of the southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol.

The Ukrainian parliament earlier said civic leader Ivan Fedorov was seen being taken away by Russian soldiers occupying the city.

Fedorov had reportedly refused to cooperate with the occupying forces.

Zelenskyy confirmed the abduction, calling Fedorov "a mayor who bravely defends Ukraine and the members of his community." He said it revealed Russian weakness, and was a crime against democracy.

"This is obviously a sign of weakness of the invaders... They have moved to a new stage of terror in which they are trying to physically eliminate representatives of legitimate local Ukrainian authorities," he said.

"The capture of the mayor of Melitopol is, therefore, a crime, not only against a particular person, against a particular community, and not only against Ukraine. It is a crime against democracy itself.

"The acts of the Russian invaders will be regarded like those of 'Islamic State' terrorists," he said.

Russian forces captured Melitopol, home to 150,000 people, on February 26.

Mariupol under siege

Zelenskyy has also accused Russia of not allowing people to leave the besieged city of Mariupol, claiming that Moscow was torturing its residents.

The Ukrainian president said there would be a fresh effort to deliver aid to Mariupol on Saturday, although the Russians were refusing to allow supplies in.

"Russian troops have not let our aid into the city and continue to torture our people ...tomorrow we will try again, try again to send food, water and medicine," he said.

Zelenskyy said a total of 7,144 people were evacuated from four other Ukrainian cities on Friday, a sharp drop on each of the two previous days.

In the same address, Zelenskyy called on the mothers of Russian soldiers to prevent their sons from being sent to fight in the war in Ukraine.

"I want to say this once again to Russian mothers, especially mothers of conscripts. Do not send your children to war in a foreign country," he said.

"Ukraine never wanted this terrible war. And Ukraine does not want it. But it will defend itself as much as necessary," he added.

Ukraine: Snapshots of a war Seeking shelter Viktor Anatolyevich, 27, enters an underground shelter in Odesa with his 3-year-old daughter on March 9.

Ukraine: Snapshots of a war Present president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been very visible as Ukraine's president, regularly appearing in short videos shot on mobile phone to boost the morale of his citizens. In this video from February 26, two days after Russia first invaded, he appeared in front of the well-known House with Chimeras in Kyiv, which usually serves as his residence.

Ukraine: Snapshots of a war Making Molotov cocktails Many citizens have come together to construct Molotov cocktails in an effort to defend themselves and their communities. This group got together in western Kyiv on March 4.

Ukraine: Snapshots of a war Civilian training Citizens aren't just making provisional weapons — they're also learning how to use them, like this man in Zhytomyr, west of Kyiv, on March 1.

Ukraine: Snapshots of a war Fleeing the city Platforms were crowded at Kyiv's central train station on March 4, with people trying to leave the city and get on one of the evacuation trains.

Ukraine: Snapshots of a war Arrival and stopover These people managed to make it to Poland on March 8, and were waiting at the Przemysl railway station to make their next move.

Ukraine: Snapshots of a war Search for safety Thousands of Ukrainians arrived at Berlin's main train station on March 2 — primarily women and children in search of shelter and safety.

Ukraine: Snapshots of a war Suffering of civilians This photo taken on March 8 shows a destroyed apartment block in the eastern city of Kharkiv, with an abandoned playground in the foreground.

Ukraine: Snapshots of a war Protests in Russia Thousands of people, including this man in St. Petersburg on March 2, have been arrested in Russia for protesting against the war — though the government has said they can't call it a "war."

Ukraine: Snapshots of a war Age offers no protection On March 2, the well-known peace activist Yelena Osipova was also arrested in St. Petersburg — at the age of 77.

Ukraine: Snapshots of a war Worldwide protest Protests have also taken place all over the world, including near the Russian Embassy in Tokyo on March 10.

Ukraine: Snapshots of a war Call for peace On March 8, International Women's Day, people in Berlin gathered with symbols of peace in front of the Russian embassy in the German capital.

Ukraine: Snapshots of a war Solidarity with Russia A different picture in Damascus, Syria: On March 9, a group came out with Russian and Syrian flags to express their support for Moscow.

Ukraine: Snapshots of a war A sign of hope On March 9, musicians with the Kyiv-Classic Symphony Orchestra performed on Independence Square in the center of the Ukrainian capital.

Ukraine: Snapshots of a war Damaged, but unbroken After an attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol on March 9, this woman was left standing with her bags in front of the damaged building. The attack sparked international condemnation. Author: Florian Görner



Satellite images show Russian military units inching closer to Kyiv

Maxar Technologies, a private US-based company, said satellite images taken on Friday showed that Russian military units were continuing to deploy closer to the Ukrainian capital.

According to Maxar, Russian forces were firing artillery toward residential areas, leaving multiple homes and buildings on fire and causing widespread damage in the northwestern town of Moschun.

US slams Russia's 'reckless actions' over nuclear safety

Washington has accused Russia of violating nuclear safety principles in Ukraine, slamming Moscow's "reckless actions."

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said radiation monitors in much of Ukraine were still functioning, but raised concerns over lack of data from safeguards monitors at Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia.

The two sites have been seized by Russian forces, but are still being operated by Ukrainian staff.

"We remain concerned about Russia’s reckless actions and violations of nuclear safety principles," Granholm wrote on Twitter.

"We are monitoring reports of damage to a research facility in Kharkiv. Near-term safety risk is low, but the continued Russian firing on nuclear facilities must cease," she said.

Deutsche Bank 'winding down' operations in Russia

Following a backlash, Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank said it would wind down its business in Russia.

"Like some international peers and in line with our legal and regulatory obligations, we are in the process of winding down our remaining business in Russia while we help our non-Russian multinational clients in reducing their operations," the bank said on Friday.

"There won't be any new business in Russia."

Deutsche Bank had faced stinging criticism from some investors and politicians for its ongoing ties to Russia. It had said leaving would go against its values, despite other banks cutting off ties.

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Friday

Russia has widened its offensive in Ukraine, striking airfields in the west for the first time.

Russian airstrikes also targeted for the first time the eastern city of Dnipro, a major industrial hub and Ukraine's fourth-largest city, on the Dnieper River.

Until now, Russian forces have made the biggest advances on cities in the south and east, while stalling in the north and around Kyiv.

New satellite photos also appeared to show that the massive Russian convoy outside the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, had fanned out.

The 40-mile (64-kilometer) line of tanks and other vehicles had massed outside the city early last week. The Russian military is widely expected to try to encircle Kyiv.

President Zelenskyy said his country has reached a strategic turning point in its war with Russia. But he cautioned that time and patience were still needed until victory is achieved.

At least 1,582 civilians have been killed in Ukraine's southeastern city of Mariupol as a result of Russian shelling and a 12-day blockade, the city council said in an online statement.

Russia's Defense Ministry on Friday said its offensive, led by fighters from the separatist-held Donetsk region, was further squeezing Mariupol, which lies on the Sea of Azov that runs into the Black Sea.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has said some 2.5 million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24.

Europe has earmarked another €500 million ($550 million) in military aid to Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel said at the end of the meeting of EU leaders at Versailles, France.

The leaders also said they were ready to impose harsher economic sanctions on Russia and might give Ukraine more funds for arms. But they rejected Ukraine's request to join the bloc.

US President Joe Biden said the G7 industrialized nations would revoke Russia's normal trade status and announced a US ban on imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds.

US lawmakers also passed a huge spending bill that includes almost $14 billion (about €12.7 billion) in humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine.

