Scholz calls for cease-fire in talks with Netanyahu

Germany's Olaf Scholz has condemned threats to Israel by Iran and allied militant groups in talks with Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu. He said an end to the war in Gaza would be a decisive step for regional de-escalation.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday expressed concern about the danger of a regional war in the Middle East during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Scholz told Netanyahu that Berlin condemns threats from Iran, Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group and others against the security of Israel, said government spokesperson Wolfgang Büchner.

What else did Scholz say?

The chancellor stressed the need to break "the destructive spiral of retaliatory violence, reduce tensions and work constructively for de-escalation."

He called on the parties in the conflict to reach an agreement on a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas in the enclave.

Scholz said "an end to the war in Gaza would be a decisive step toward a regional de-escalation."

He said "many military goals" in Israel's offensive against Hamas have been achieved. Israel has said that it intends to destroy Hamas' military and administrative capabilities in Gaza.

Scholz stressed that human suffering in the Gaza Strip continued to be "enormous."

Gaza has been suffering from a severe humanitarian crisis, with most of the territory's population displaced and aid deliveries limited. Authorities in the Hamas-run enclave have said the war has so far killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians.

Also on Sunday, Israel told residents north of the Gazan city of Khan Younis to leave ahead of an Israeli operation in the area. A day earlier, authorities in Gaza reported that some 90 people were killed in a strike on a school that Israel described as a "Hamas command and control center."

Israel launched its offensive in Gaza after Hamas militants killed some 1,200 people in Israel, mostly civilians, on October 7 and took some 250 hostage. Nearly half the hostages were later released in a cease-fire agreement last November.

Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by Germany, Israel, the US and several other states.

Tensions rise after Haniyeh, Shukr killings

Concerns around a regional conflagration have grown since the recent killings of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital, Tehran, and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in a strike on Lebanon's capital, Beirut.

Yahya Sinwar, who is considered to be the mastermind behind Hamas' October 7 attacks on Israel, has been appointed as Haniyeh's successor.

Iran and allied militant groups have announced planned retaliatory action against Israel over the killings.

Israel said it was behind the strike which killed Shukr, but it has not claimed responsibility for Haniyeh's assassination.

