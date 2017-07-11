Scholz and Biden urge Russia to de-escalate after phone call

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russia to take steps to defuse tensions following a telephone call between the two leaders on Wednesday.

Biden and Scholz maintain the situation in Ukraine is "extremely serious" as there is still a risk of Russian military aggression, German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday.

The pair said that no significant withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukrainian border had been observed.

Earlier, Russia's defense ministry said its forces were pulling back after exercizes near Ukraine. It also published video that it said showed tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled artillery units leaving Crimea.

Western officials have disputed Russia's claims around withdrawal, and NATO commnders are drawing up plans for new combat units that diplomats said could be deployed in Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.

Watch video 02:17 No evidence of Russian pullback: Ukraine shows unity

What else did Scholz and Biden say?

"Russia must take real steps toward de-escalation," they said, according to a statement issued by the German chancellery.

Both leaders welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement that diplomatic efforts should continue, Hebestreit said.

The two leaders agreed it was important to implement the Minsk peace agreements and make progress in Normandy format talks between Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France.

Biden and Scholz emphasized the "importance of continued transatlantic coordination" during the Wednesday phone call, the White House said. They also discussed reinforcing NATO's eastern flank.

Watch video 03:31 Being tested by Russia, how is NATO holding up?

Doubts around Russian withdrawal

The United States warned that Russia's military build-up near the Ukrainian border is continuing.

"There's what Russia says. And then there's what Russia does. And we haven't seen any pullback of its forces," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview for American broadcaster MSNBC.

"We continue to see critical units moving toward the border, not away from the border," he added.

Ukraine: working journalistically in times of war Staying calm in the face of war A war always plays on people’s vulnerabilities, civil societies’ shortcomings and influences freedom of speech and democracy. And even after eight years of war, Ukrainian society stays calm and mobilizes itself. There is a new sense of unity. According to a poll, every third Ukrainian would fight to protect Ukraine’s integrity against a Russian invasion.

Ukraine: working journalistically in times of war Objective vs. unbiased How to stay objective during a crisis? What constitutes unbiased and balanced coverage? How to uncover problems in Ukraine and not be viewed as a Kremlin agent? These and more questions dominate the work in UA:PBC’s newsroom. Angelina says: “We know what is right or wrong professionally, we know what is fact and what is opinion and we produce our output accordingly!”

Ukraine: working journalistically in times of war Free and unbiased media as important as never before In a time of crisis, an independent public broadcaster is essential. Ukraine has a crowded media market, but even a small independent media outlet could influence change. Step by step, the public broadcaster UA:PBC is broadening its audience and building trust. “It is always important to have someone working in the interest of the whole Ukrainian society,” says Angelina Kariakina.

Ukraine: working journalistically in times of war Not easy to be a journalist in Ukraine For many young professionals in Ukraine, journalism is a transitional job: inadequate pay and the threat of war detract from the profession. Some are headhunted by oligarch-supported media, or they feel they have to quit and find a better-paid job to support their families.

Ukraine: working journalistically in times of war A team at last Before the pandemic’s second wave, the newsroom team was finally able to meet in person. Being able to talk face-to-face helped critical decision-making. But now, with the second COVID-19 wave underway, the team again is split into shifts, with many journalists working from home.

Ukraine: working journalistically in times of war Newsgathering 2.0 Everyone responsible for radio and TV works from the newsroom. The newsgathering team looks at important daily topics and decides which ones to cover. There are producers in touch with government authorities, as well as 22 regional offices. But the most valuable stories are the ones directly pitched from the public because those lead to immediate communication and engagement with the audience.



Meanwhile, Estonian intelligence has reported around 10 battle groups of troop moving towards the Ukrainian border. Estonian intelligence official Mikk Marran said there are already around 170,000 soldiers deployed there.

An attack on Ukraine would include missile bombardment and the occupation of "key terrain," Marran added.

“If Russia is successful in Ukraine, it would encourage it to increase pressure on the Baltics in the coming years," Marran said.

“The threat of war has become main policy tool for Putin.”

sdi/jsi (AFP, Reuters, dpa)