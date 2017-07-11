Scholz and Biden urge Russia to de-escalate after phone call

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russia to take steps to defuse tensions following a telephone call between the two leaders on Wednesday.

Biden and Scholz maintain the situation in Ukraine is "extremely serious" as there is still a risk of Russian military aggression, German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday.

The pair said that no significant withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukrainian border had been observed.

"Russia must take real steps toward de-escalation," they said, according to a statement issued by the German chancellery.

Both leaders welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement that diplomatic efforts should continue, Hebestreit said.

The two leaders agreed it was important to implement the Minsk peace agreements and make progress in Normandy format talks between Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France.

