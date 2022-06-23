 Schloss Elmau: G7, nine restaurants, no air conditioning | DW Travel | DW | 23.06.2022

Travel

Schloss Elmau: G7, nine restaurants, no air conditioning

This June, the G7 Summit will be held in the same hotel for the second time: Schloss Elmau. But why there? Perhaps it's because the hotel has some special features.

Schloss Elmau with mountains in the background.

It's the second time the G7 has been held at Schloss Elmau

It's time once again for the annual meeting of the G7, where heads of state and government of the world's seven leading industrialized nations gather to talk about global affairs. Each year, the location alternates between the participating countries: Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Canada, Great Britain and the USA. The last time it was held on German soil was in 2015 at Schloss Elmau. Now, once again, the G7 returns to the very same place. In fact, the hotel was designed to hold just such a prestigious event and there are many reasons why it works.

Firstly, thanks to its location in the very south of Germany close to the Austrian border, Schloss Elmau is both beautiful and remote. "There are few places in Germany that can be protected as well as Schloss Elmau, which is very secluded but also not too far from Munich" owner and hotel director Dietmar Müller-Elmau told DW in an interview. Munich is just an hour and a half's drive north, so arrivals and departures by car or helicopter are quick.

A long wooden bench in front of the Hideaway Hotel at Schloss Elmau

The tracks in the lawn show it: Many have their picture taken on the bench where the then US President Barack Obama sat in 2015

Long tradition of political exchange and secret meetings

The house, built between 1914 and 1916, could tell many stories if it were able to speak. It was shaped by its builder Johannes Müller and his worldview. The philosopher, writer and theologian had an ambivalent relationship to the Nazi regime. On the one hand, he spoke out against anti-Semitism, and on the other hand, he saw Adolf Hitler as a "God-sent leader." After World War II, Müller was convicted by the Allies in denazification proceedings because of his "glorification of Hitler in speech and writing," and the castle was confiscated by the U.S. army.

After successfully appealing against the conviction of Johannes Müller by the denazification court, Müller's children became the owners in 1961. Today the castle belongs to Dietmar Müller-Elmau, a grandson of Johannes Müller. He has always been committed to German-Jewish exchange and transatlantic relations. So it is not surprising that there have been many political meetings at the castle. The public doesn't always find out about them — and not all countries are invited. "We had secret meetings in the library here between Russians, Americans and Eastern Europeans since 2001 to prevent war in Georgia and Ukraine. And Germans were never invited," explains castle owner Dietmar Müller-Elmau.

Castle owner Dietmar Müller-Elmau in the library at Schloss Elmau

Owner of the castle Dietmar Müller-Elmau in the library, where numerous secret meetings have taken place

In August 2005, the hotel was heavily damaged in a fire. Reconstruction was completed in mid-2007, and the hotel then won many accolades, becoming known as one of the world's finest accommodations. The hotel's main building, "The Hideaway," has 115 rooms and suites and is named as such because there are so many secluded areas in the common spaces where one can find privacy.

Owner Dietmar Müller-Elmau, however, had a further ambition — to create a hotel that would be perfect for a G7 summit. So, he build another hotel just 100 meters (328 ft) away from The Hideaway and aptly named it "The Retreat." This hotel within a hotel, so to speak is smaller, more intimate and has identical large suites so no head of state feels disadvantaged. It opened in 2015 and was inaugurated with the 2015 G7 summit — talk about a grand entrance into the world of hospitality.

The Retreat Hotel with numerous sun loungers and the idyllic Ferchenbach stream in front of it

The Retreat — in front of it numerous sun loungers and the idyllic Ferchenbach stream

To hide or to retreat

What makes the hotel perfect for hosting heads of state is its intimate nature. "They eat together and swim together. They essentially live in a small hotel with 47 rooms. Everyone has five rooms and then a few others for their use. The rest of their staff lives in the castle and that's perfect that they have a house for the world leaders and a house for the staff,"explains Dietmar Müller-Elmau.

A living room with chairs and bookshelves along the wall.

The library lounge in The Retreat is one of the many common spaces guests can enjoy

Yet, the hotel's amenities can be enjoyed equally by all guests — not only the rich and powerful. In fact, Schloss Elmau has several spa areas, half a dozen pools — both indoor, outdoor and on the rooftop. There's also a large Oriental Hamam where once can relax, chat and drink tea or get a massage. Bookworms can also spend the day reading in two libraries or buy their own books in the hotel's bookstore.

A tea table in an ornate room with two lounge chairs.

The spacious hamam also has a tea room. Cheers!

Foodies will also be in heaven, as there's a wide variety of dishes to chose from in the hotel's nine restaurants. The most lauded is Luce d'Oro, which has two Michelin stars. Eight course menus start at 249 euros ($263). 

A five-star hotel without air conditioning

In an unusual move for a luxury hotel, Schloss Elmau does not have air conditioning. Instead, in the Retreat, a pollution-free cooling unit is used, which however creates only a minor temperature difference. In the Hideaway there is no air conditioning at all — apart from the fresh mountain air, of course.

The hotel is proud of its sustainability concept and has taken it to many aspects of its operations. It's the reason that plastic packaging is not used in the rooms, for example. "Cosmetic products are taken from five-liter pump dispenser bottles, which we use to fill 300-milliliter porcelain bottles," explains Christian Scheler of the hotel's management team. Snacks like candy or nuts are served in glass jars which can be taken to organic stores around Germany and be recycled for a deposit. 

The top of the hydroelectric power plant surrounded by the forest.

Twenty percent of the hotels energy is generated on site from a hydroelectric power plant

Around 20 percent of the electricity is supplied by the hydroelectric power plant on the stream that flows over the property, the rest is green eco-electricity provided by a utility company.  The hotel is also fueled by a combined heat and power plant that is largely heated by wood waste. A second one will be added at the end of the year and at that point gas will no longer be used. So if another G7 summit takes place here in seven years, it's likely to be even greener.

This article was translated from German.

  • View of Elmau castle over a flowering meadow.

    The fairytale castle: G7 convenes at Schloss Elmau

    Location, location, location!

    This aspect is so important, as any real estate agent will tell you, it's worth repeating. Schloss Elmau definitely fulfills these three criteria. The castle is located in Germany near the Austrian border — about 100 kilometers (62 mi) south of Munich in one of the most beautiful regions of the Alps. Its remote placement makes it perfect for those seeking peace and quiet — and heads of state.

  • View from a terrace of Elmau Castle on meadow and mountains in morning fog

    The fairytale castle: G7 convenes at Schloss Elmau

    Sunlight? Not important!

    Even when the sun is not shining, the landscape is radiant. Everywhere on the spacious grounds guests can find sunbeds and umbrellas, where you can enjoy the landscape in peace. The main house is aptly named "The Hideaway," for its retreat-like quality. But there are also plenty of hiding places on the grounds.

  • A lounge in the Hideaway building with armchairs, sofas and tables

    The fairytale castle: G7 convenes at Schloss Elmau

    No fear of overcrowding

    The name "The Hideaway" also fits well because, according to the hotel, only about 35% of the space can be rented, which is rare for such a large hotel. The majority of the space is public space, which is why Schloss Elmau never seems overcrowded. This lounge (pictured) is one of the public areas, and there is also a library, bookstore, clothing store and more.

  • The concert hall of Schloss Elmau with chairs lined up as if ready for a concert.

    The fairytale castle: G7 convenes at Schloss Elmau

    Play to stay

    Schloss Elmau also has a concert hall where more than 200 concerts a year are performed, which the hotel says makes it one of the largest concert organizers in Germany. One unique aspect is that the musicians who perform here do not receive payment, but can stay in the castle for free. This is what the hotel calls "play to stay." Guests, then, can also enjoy the concerts for free.

  • Barack Obama is sitting on a wooden bench. Angela Merkel stands in front of him and gestures

    The fairytale castle: G7 convenes at Schloss Elmau

    A wooden bench with history

    This picture went viral during the last G7 summit at Schloss Elmau in 2015. It shows then-US President Barack Obama sitting on a bench while former German Chancellor Angela Merkel seems to be explaining the ways of the world to him — or perhaps showing him how big the bench is. These days, the bench in front of the hotel has become a popular photo spot.

  • A chair with elephant fabric and a pillow with elephant fabric on a sofa

    The fairytale castle: G7 convenes at Schloss Elmau

    Elephants everywhere

    One thing that's not in short supply at Schloss Elmau is an elephant motif, which can be found on fabrics, coasters and more. Castle owner Dietmar Müller-Elmau discovered an Indian fabric with an elephant motif in the corner of a store and was enamored by it. Having lived in India, he knew the elephant was a symbol of good judgment and memory and set out to incorporate it into the hotel's design.

  • The wood-paneled interior of restaurant Luce d'Oro, including tables chairs and smaller tables for handbags

    The fairytale castle: G7 convenes at Schloss Elmau

    What's with the small tables?

    With a total of nine restaurants, Schloss Elmau has something for every taste. The crown jewel is the Michelin-starred Luce d'Oro with chef Christoph Rainer. In addition to meals of up to 12 courses, and every attention to detail is paid. Each table even has a smaller table just for handbags.

  • The main room of the hamam with a stone platform in the middle

    The fairytale castle: G7 convenes at Schloss Elmau

    Plenty of spa options

    Even if this domed room of the Oriental Hamam looks spartan, the entire spa area of the bathhouse is far from it. It's the main room of the 500-meter (5,400 sq ft) Oriental Hamam that has four treatment rooms, three-domed rooms, two steam baths, an Oriental Tea Lounge and massage treatment options. After all, G7 conversations are sure to prompt a need for some world leaders to take a breather.

  • View of the Retreat building with a river in front and lounge chairs next to the river.

    The fairytale castle: G7 convenes at Schloss Elmau

    A hotel in a hotel ideal for the G7

    In 2015, Schloss Elmau launched its G7 optimized hotel within a hotel, called "The Retreat." Located 100 meters (328 ft) away from "The Hideaway," it's approximately half its size with 47 suites, and offers the chance for world leaders to be among themselves. At the G7, each head of state and government gets a handful of rooms for themselves and their aides. The rest stay at "The Hideaway."

  • A bedroom of the Summit Suite with a view of the bed and views out the windows on three sides of the room

    The fairytale castle: G7 convenes at Schloss Elmau

    With views like this, there's no need for a TV

    With impressive views of the Wetterstein mountain and valley from windows on three sides of each bedroom, in "The Retreat," watching TV is hardly necessary — although the rooms still have one. Each of the "Summit Suites" also has a living room, a hallway with storage and a smaller room. Although the hotel has plenty of unique features, it's location in nature is truly one of a kind.

    Author: Marco Müller


