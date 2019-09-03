 Schalke coach David Wagner: ′Jürgen Klopp can′t learn anything from me′ | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 11.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

DW Exclusive

Schalke coach David Wagner: 'Jürgen Klopp can't learn anything from me'

David Wagner is the latest man tasked with steering Schalke back to the road to success. He spoke to DW about the differences between the Bundesliga and Premier League as well as his good friend Jürgen Klopp.

Fußball Trainer David Wagner Huddersfield Town v Manchester City - Premier League - John Smith's Stadium (picture-alliance/empics/D. Lawson)

DW: David Wagner, your interim predecessor Huub Stevens was almost  driven to despair by the character of this Schalke team. How have you managed to restore structure and team spirit in such a short space of time?

David Wagner: That wasn't me, that was the whole team. When I started my work here, I heard and was told a lot of things. The comments certainly weren't the best you could hear about a team.

How did you perceive your players?

To be honest, I found a team that was very open, that has a good mentality and a good character. The players wanted to learn. Maybe it's like this: If you haven't done all that much right in the previous season, than perhaps you are more open to change. And that's exactly how the boys were.

In your opinion, what are the most important things that a team needs to function well, and how do you draw them out?

There is not one particular thing that makes a group work. The players need the right mentality and the right attitude. And they have to be open and ready to shift their personal boundaries. You can only get better if you're prepared to go beyond your limits at times. That's very important for success.

Which personality types do you need in a team?

You definitely need the right balance. You need players who are technically strong, but also tactically aware players, fighters, creative players. You need big players as well as agile ones. Hopefully we've got the right mix at Schalke and we can go on to make something special out of it. 

Jürgen Klopp and David Wagner are close friends (Getty Images/G. Copley)

Jürgen Klopp and David Wagner are close friends

You're one of seven new coaches in the Bundesliga this season. Almost all of them want to press early and high as well as switching the play. Seen from the outside it doesn't seem very imaginative. Is there no longer any other way to be successful in the Bundesliga?

There is never just one path to success. For me personally, these are all just words anyway, because the much more important thing is that you can deliver the right performance on the pitch. The most important thing is that you find a way that suits your team, and that the players believe in that way. 

The style of football favored by your friend Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool has been widely imitated throughout Europe. But what can Klopp learn from David Wagner?

Nothing, because he's the best. We talk about everything of course and some things several times. But we have no intention of copying each other.

Having coached in the Premier League and the Bundesliga, what do you see as the main differences between the leagues?

The Premier League is a globally marketed product and it's backed by one of the best marketing strategies in world football. The Bundesliga is also one of the best leagues in the world but the most talented players and the most talented coaches are to be found in the Premier League. We are working hard to close the gap, but the truth is that there is a gap. There no need to be ashamed of that, we just have to accept it and keep working to ensure it's eventually closed.

Your move from Huddersfield to Schalke has also brought a change in roles, from manager to coach. This means you have less of a say in terms of the makeup of the squad. To what extent does this impose limitations on you and your work?

For me personally, it's great.  I have great people around me in general manager Jochen Schneider, technical director Michael Reschke and the chairman, Clemens Tönnies, all of whom are very keen to take our club forward. I am now able to focus more on the daily work on the pitch. If you have people you can trust, as is the case here, it makes the job much easier. For me it is a great advantage that I know exactly what's going on in their heads, because I've already done those jobs.

David Wagner (picture-alliance/dpa)

Wagner (far right) lifts the UEFA Cup with Schalke in 1997

Schalke are somewhat financially disadvantaged compared to the likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig or Bayer Leverkusen. How can you close the gap on the pitch despite this?

The financial glory days are over here for the moment. We have to accept that and make intelligent decisions. We now need to develop values ​​within the team and individual players. And of course, if we are successful on the pitch as a club, that will be even better.

Are Schalke fans going to need to be patient?

Patience is one of the most important attributes in football. But it's also one of the hardest to find. Teams that have demonstrated consistency in key positions are the most successful in the end. Everyone knows that, but not everyone sticks to it. But ambition is also important, and we are ambitious.

When do you think you will feel that you have reached your goal as a coach?

You are never satisfied as a coach. You can always be better. But if the atmosphere in the team is good, the fans are happy and the club officials can go home from a Schalke game and say: "That was very tidy, maybe not perfect and we didn't win but that was Schalke 04 football" that's good, and exactly what we want to develop. But it may be a long road to get there.

David Wagner has been coach of Schalke since July 1. The 47-year-old played for the club and was part of the team that won the UEFA Cup in 1997. After he ended his playing career he was a youth coach at Hoffenheim and then coached Borussia Dortmund's reserve side before taking over as manager of English club Huddersfield Town. He guided the unfancied second-division club to the Premier League in 2017 before departing in January.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 3 in pictures

    Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Fortuna Düsseldorf

    On the day when Ante Rebic was out of the Frankfurt squad to reportedly complete a transfer, Frankfurt's new striker Bas Dost became the new hero. A goal down after Rouwen Hennings' header, Frankfurt turned to Dost in the second half. Shortly before the hour mark, the Dutchman equalized with a smart near-post header. Goncalo Paciencia struck a late winner to seal the comeback.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 3 in pictures

    Werder Bremen 3-2 Augsburg

    In a five-goal thriller on Sunday, the hosts got their first win of the league season thanks to a brace from Yuya Osako and a first goal of the campaign from Josh Sargent. Twice, Augsburg's Ruben Vargas brought the visitors back into the game as some of the cracks in Werder's game remained. But Osako's brilliant first-time volley proved a worthy winner.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 3 in pictures

    Union Berlin 3-1 Borussia Dortmund

    Union secured their first ever Bundesliga win with a sensational upset against title-hopefuls Dortmund. Marius Bülter's opener was quickly cancelled out by Paco Alcacer, but Dortmund's defensive frailty persisted in the second half. Bülter added a second to send an already excited home crowd crazy. When Sebastian Andersson added a third, the atmosphere erupted as Union realized history was theirs.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 3 in pictures

    Bayern Munich 6-1 Mainz

    After Jean-Paul Boetius' header, Bayern turned things around. Benjamin Pavard sent a bouncing strike into the top, far corner to equalize before David Alaba scored a sensational free kick at the end of the first half. Philippe Coutinho started, but it was Ivan Perisic who headed in a third. Kingsley Coman tapped in a fourth before Robert Lewandowski added another. Alphonso Davies added a sixth.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 3 in pictures

    Schalke 3-0 Hertha Berlin

    Schalke's got their first win of the season thanks to a poor showing from Hertha. Niklas Stark turned a cross from Daniel Caligiuri into his own net. In the second half, Guido Burgstaller sent a cross in and Karim Rekik passed it into his own net. Five minutes before the end, Jonjoe Kenny's superb drive sealed the win and made Kenny the first Englishman to score for Schalke.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 3 in pictures

    Wolfsburg 1-1 Paderborn

    Paderborn got their first point of the season in a feisty away draw. The visitors took the lead thanks to Cauly Oliveira-Souza's low drive past Koen Casteels after Paderborn reacted quickly from a throw in. Wolfsburg struggled to recover after the early serious injury to Xaver Schlager, but Josip Brekalo's stunning low strike dragged the hosts level in a contest that could have gone either way.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 3 in pictures

    Freiburg 1-2 Cologne

    Cologne sneaked a late win away in Freiburg thanks to a marvelous solo goal from Ellyes Skhiri in stoppage time. Just minutes after Cologne had a goal ruled out by the VAR, Rafael Czichos turned a cross into his own net to give Freiburg the lead. In the second half, Anthony Modeste sent a brilliant header home off the underside of the crossbar to level the scores, before Skhiri won it late on.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 3 in pictures

    Leverkusen 0-0 Hoffenheim

    On a very warm afternoon in Leverkusen, the hosts couldn't find the goal their play deserved. Despite having an incredible 19 corners, 20 shots and 75 percent of the ball, they simply couldn't score. Hoffenheim will be delighted with a point, although they deserve credit for stifling Leverkusen throughout.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 3 in pictures

    Gladbach 1-3 RB Leipzig

    Timo Werner's first ever Bundesliga hat trick was the difference against Gladbach as the Germany forward kept Julian Nagelsmann's perfect record at RB Leipzig intact. After the hosts missed the chance to take the lead, Werner pounced after an instinctive pass by Emil Forsberg. Werner's second came from a burst of pace, and he later added a third to cancel out Breel Embolo's header.

    Author: Jonathan Harding


DW recommends

Bundesliga Bulletin: Borussia Dortmund suffer first blow in title race

With plenty of games left, Borussia Dortmund's surprise defeat in the capital might not prove pivotal — but it was still a shock. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, found top gear. Read about Matchday 3 here! (01.09.2019)  

Opinion: Spineless Borussia Dortmund show same old problems never went away

Dortmund's 3-1 defeat to Bundesliga new boys Union Berlin came as a shock on Matchday 3. After a host of smart signings, they were widely tipped to take Bayern's crown. Not on this evidence, writes Ed McCambridge. (31.08.2019)  

David Wagner has the goods to shake up Schalke

Schalke are reportedly on the verge of appointing David Wagner as its new coach. Once of Borussia Dortmund, Wagner has the quality to shake them back into life after a disastrous season of disappointment. (03.05.2019)  

Germany's DFB ends racism probe against Schalke's Clemens Tönnies

The German football association said Tönnies "convincingly showed that he was not a racist." But unlike his club Schalke, the DFB said Tönnies' comments on climate and African wood-burning and birth rates were racist. (29.08.2019)  

David Wagner faces Jürgen Klopp, making the extraordinary seem mundane

David Wagner's Premier League new boys Huddersfield Town have just beaten Manchester United. The German head coach is looking to make wins like that commonplace, starting against best mate Jürgen Klopp on Saturday. (27.10.2017)  

Bundesliga Matchday 3 in pictures

Bayern Munich hit Mainz for six and one of Germany fastest forwards scored his first ever Bundesliga hat trick. Elsewhere, Cologne, Paderborn and Werder Bremen got their first points of the season. (01.09.2019)  

Related content

Fußball Bundesliga FC Schalke 04 - Hertha BSC Cheftrainer David Wagner

Opinion: Schalke's identity crisis shows no sign of ending under David Wagner 03.09.2019

Schalke's erratic start to the season has come as little surprise given their recent penchant for unpredictability. New coach David Wagner appears to have picked up where his predecessor left off, writes Ed McCambridge.

Fußball FC Arsenal - FC Bayern München Mezut Özil

German exports to the Premier League 09.08.2019

While the wait for the Bundesliga continues, the Premier League begins this weekend, with up to nine Germans potentially involved in the opener. New faces and big names, here are Germany's Premier League representatives.

Fußball Bundesliga TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Eintracht Frankfurt Ante Rebic

Bundesliga transfers: Wolf moves to Hertha, Schick to RB 02.09.2019

Borussia Dortmund's clearout continues, with Marius Wolf joining Hertha BSC on loan. Elsewhere on deadline day, Ante Rebic joined Serie A giants AC Milan and Patrick Schick moved to RB Leipzig.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  