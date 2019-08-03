Schalke chief Tönnies to stand down temporarily but club says racism claims 'unfounded'

A meeting of Schalke's honorary board on Tuesday deemed that Tönnies' comments, made in front of about 1600 people in Paderborn recently, went against the club's anti-discrimination policy but "came to the conclusion that the allegation of racism is unfounded".

While discussing potential tax increases to fight climate change, Tönnies told the Paderborn event that it was better to finance 20 power plants a year in Africa.

"Then the Africans would stop cutting down trees, and they would stop making babies when it gets dark," he said.

Read more: Extremism expert: 'I was shocked by Tönnies' racist statement'

The comments were widely interpreted as racist and the 63-year-old later apologized both in a statement issued by Schalke and on Twitter, where he said: "I am for an open and diverse society. I am sorry for the comment on the large number of children in Africa.

"I am 1,000 percent behind our club values. This includes the fight against racism, discrimination and exclusion. On the basis of that I expressly wish to excuse myself. It was wrong, rash and thoughtless and in no way in line with our values. I am very sorry."

Tönnies will step down from his position on the board for three months at which point he is expected to return, according to a statement put out by the club on Tuesday evening.

