Reporter

Scenes from the first days of the war in Ukraine

Thousands of Ukrainians are taking refuge in bunkers, basements and subway stations, while others are fleeing the country. Meanwhile, thousands more are returning from abroad to help fight the Russian invasion. Scenes from the first days of the war.

Watch video 12:31

The war in Ukraine has already claimed thousands of lives. But the country continues to put up resistance, with tens of thousands of its citizens returning from abroad to fight. At the same time, growing numbers of people are trying to leave, and in Germany volunteers are doing what they can to help. A report by Kerstin Hilt.

'Give Peace a Chance': Solidarity with Ukraine

'Give Peace a Chance': Solidarity with Ukraine 05.03.2022

Eine Frau hält ein Schild mit der Aufschrift «Give peace a chance Putin» (Putin, gib dem Frieden eine Chance), während sie vor der russischen Botschaft gegen Russlands Angriff auf die Ukraine protestiert. Russische Truppen haben ihren erwarteten Angriff auf die Ukraine gestartet. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Ukraine: 150 public radio stations play 'Give Peace a Chance' 04.03.2022

Footballers all over Europe have shown solidarity with Ukraine. The players want Russia to end the war.

Football says: Stop it, Putin! 02.03.2022

191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 03.03.2022 04.03.2022

Tuebingen 03.03.2022 Kundgebung/ Friedensdemo von Fridays for Future Tuebingen auf dem Tuebinger Marktplatz gegen einen Krieg gegen Ukraine: Zwei Schilder, Frieden fuer die Ukraine *** Tuebingen 03 03 2022 Rally peace demonstration of Fridays for Future Tuebingen on the Tuebingen marketplace against a war against Ukraine Two signs, peace for Ukraine ULMER

Ukraine-Russia war: What could be a way out? 04.03.2022

The Russian war against Ukraine seems to be intensifying. Who can put an end to fighting — and how?

KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 3: Civilians are seen in the metro station beneath Kyiv amid Russian attacks on Ukraine on March 3, 2022 Wolfgang Schwan / Anadolu Agency

Ukraine: The First Days of the War 04.03.2022

As thousands of Ukrainians take refuge in bunkers, basements and subway stations, others are fleeing the country, and thousands more are returning from abroad to help fight the Russian invasion.

(COMBO/FILES) This combination of file photographs created on September 14, 2020, shows (L) Russian President Vladimir Putin taking part in an All-Russian open class titled To Remember Means To Know via video conference at Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow on September 1, 2020 and (R) France's President Emmanuel Macron attending a news conference at the Pine Residence, the official residence of the French ambassador to Lebanon, in Beirut on September 1, 2020. - A telephone conversation between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin about the situation in Ukraine got underway on February 20, 2022, as planned, Macron's office said. The call, described by the French side as part of a last-ditch effort to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine, began at 11 AM (1000 GMT), the presidency said. It comes two weeks after Macron went to Moscow to persuade Putin to hold back from an invasion. (Photo by Mikhail Klimentyev and GONZALO FUENTES / various sources / AFP)

Ukraine: Macron tells Putin he's making a 'major mistake' 03.03.2022

Following bilateral talks, French President Emmanuel Macron has said Russia's Vladimir Putin wants to seize the whole of Ukraine, Elysee Palace sources say. Macron himself says he will continue his diplomatic efforts.

(COMBO) This combination of file photos created on February 21, 2022 shows (L) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addressing a press conference in Brussels on February 18, 2022 and (R) Russia's President Vladimir Putin attending a press conference in Moscow on February 18, 2022. - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin by telephone later on February 21, 2022 in a further effort to ease tensions over Ukraine, the German government spokesman said. (Photo by JOHANNA GERON and Sergei GUNEYEV / various sources / AFP)

Ukraine: Germany's Scholz urges Putin to end hostilities 04.03.2022

During a one-hour conversation, the German chancellor called on Russia's president to immediately halt military action in Ukraine. Putin said Russia was "open" to talks with Kyiv if all his demands were met.