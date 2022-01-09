Scandal-ridden Golden Globes

Following a year of controversy that caused the Golden Globes to scrap its glitzy televised awards ceremony for 2022, nominations for the film prizes went ahead in Los Angeles in december 2021.

Rapper and occasional actor Snoop Dog was on hand to read out the nominations, with many of the favorites dominating the best actor and best film categories across both film and TV.

"Belfast," Kenneth Branagh's coming-of-age film set in 1960s Northern Ireland, and director Jane Campion's western "The Power of the Dog" received seven nominations each.

The global-warming satire "Don't Look Up"; the biopic about the father and coach of Venus and Serena Williams, "King Richard"; director Steven Spielberg's remake of the musical "West Side Story"; and Paul Thomas Anderson's 1970s-set comedy-drama "Licorice Pizza" scooped four nods each.

After Netflix dominated in 2021, it again was the company with the most nods.

New Zealand director Jane Campion has already won the Silver Lion for best director for "The Power of the Dog" and has been nominated again for a Golden Globe

Upcomers and veterans in contention

Along with "Belfast," "The Power of the Dog" and "King Richard," best picture drama nominations also include "Coda," the story of a child of deaf adults and a remake of the sci-fi classic, "Dune."

Starring in "King Richard" as the Williams sisters' tennis coach and father, Will Smith picked up a best actor nod, while Benedict Cumberbatch is also in line for a best actor gong, for his role in "The Power of the Dog."

The other best actor nods went to veteran screen stars Javier Bardem ("Being The Ricardos"), and Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy Of Macbeth").

In addition to Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter" and Lady Gaga ("House Of Gucci"), best actress nods went to Jessica Chastain "The Eyes Of Tammy Faye" and Nicole Kidman ("Being The Ricardos").

Rachel Zegler, the 20-year-old star of Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" was nominated for best actress in a comedy alongside Emma Stone ("Cruella"), Jennifer Lawrence ("Don't Look Up"), Alana Haim ("Licorice Pizza") and Marion Cotillard ("Annette").

Lady Gaga is nominated for her role in the "House of Gucci." She plays the wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver)

Globes promise change

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization behind the Golden Globe Awards, came under fire in February after an article published by the LA Times blasted the association for not having a single Black member on the 87-person body that determines the awards.

Tom Cruise has since handed back three awards, NBC canceled its commitment to broadcast the gala presentation in January, while Netflix also ended its association with the event.

In May, the HFPA voted for sweeping reforms pledging more diversity and transparency, including adding six Black members to the group of over 100 journalists who decide the second-most important film awards ceremony after the Oscars.

"This been a year of change and reflection," said Helene Hoehne, HFPA president, during the presentation of the nominations in LA.

"For eight months we worked tirelessly as an organization to be better," she added. But she was still confident that the awards have an integral place in showcasing film and TV content. "We lift the veil for audiences," she said.