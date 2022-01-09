 Scandal-ridden Golden Globes | Film | DW | 09.01.2022

Film

Scandal-ridden Golden Globes

Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga and Benedict Cumberbatch are among the best actor nominations for the Hollywood film awards, with films "Belfast" and "The Power of the Dog" topping the haul.

Helen Hoehne, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, speaking at the Golden Globes nominations.

German-American journalist Helene Hoehne, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, promised more change at the Golden Globes

Following a year of controversy that caused the Golden Globes to scrap its glitzy televised awards ceremony for 2022, nominations for the film prizes went ahead in Los Angeles in december 2021.

Rapper and occasional actor Snoop Dog was on hand to read out the nominations, with many of the favorites dominating the best actor and best film categories across both film and TV.  

"Belfast," Kenneth Branagh's coming-of-age film set in 1960s Northern Ireland, and director Jane Campion's western "The Power of the Dog" received seven nominations each.

The global-warming satire "Don't Look Up"; the biopic about the father and coach of Venus and Serena Williams, "King Richard"; director Steven Spielberg's remake of the musical "West Side Story"; and Paul Thomas Anderson's 1970s-set comedy-drama "Licorice Pizza" scooped four nods each.

After Netflix dominated in 2021, it again was the company with the most nods.

Jane Campion holds up a trophy.

New Zealand director Jane Campion has already won the Silver Lion for best director for "The Power of the Dog" and has been nominated again for a Golden Globe

Upcomers and veterans in contention 

Along with "Belfast," "The Power of the Dog" and "King Richard," best picture drama nominations also include "Coda," the story of a child of deaf adults and a remake of the sci-fi classic, "Dune."

Starring in "King Richard" as the Williams sisters' tennis coach and father, Will Smith picked up a best actor nod, while Benedict Cumberbatch is also in line for a best actor gong, for his role in "The Power of the Dog."

The other best actor nods went to veteran screen stars Javier Bardem ("Being The Ricardos"), and Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy Of Macbeth").

In addition to Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter" and Lady Gaga ("House Of Gucci"), best actress nods went to Jessica Chastain "The Eyes Of Tammy Faye" and Nicole Kidman ("Being The Ricardos").

Rachel Zegler, the 20-year-old star of Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" was nominated for best actress in a comedy alongside Emma Stone ("Cruella"), Jennifer Lawrence ("Don't Look Up"), Alana Haim ("Licorice Pizza") and Marion Cotillard ("Annette").

A man wearing whote and woman in a fluffy hat stand amid snowy mountains

Lady Gaga is nominated for her role in the "House of Gucci." She plays the wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver)

Globes promise change

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization behind the Golden Globe Awards, came under fire in February after an article published by the LA Times blasted the association for not having a single Black member on the 87-person body that determines the awards.

Tom Cruise has since handed back three awards, NBC canceled its commitment to broadcast the gala presentation in January, while Netflix also ended its association with the event.

In May, the HFPA voted for sweeping reforms pledging more diversity and transparency, including adding six Black members to the group of over 100 journalists who decide the second-most important film awards ceremony after the Oscars.

"This been a year of change and reflection," said Helene Hoehne, HFPA president, during the presentation of the nominations in LA.

"For eight months we worked tirelessly as an organization to be better," she added.  But she was still confident that the awards have an integral place in showcasing film and TV content. "We lift the veil for audiences," she said.

  • Tina Fey and Amy Poehler pictured together digitally on the same screen

    'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes

    A digital event

    So near and yet so far: Comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the 78th Golden Globes from across the US. Fey was in front of the camera in New York, while Poehler co-hosted from Los Angeles. All award winners were digitally connected from their living rooms or hotels.

  • Frances McDormand standing in front of a camper van in a scene from the film.

    'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes

    Best drama film

    "Nomadland," starring Oscar-winner Frances McDormand, won the award for best drama. The film is a modern road trip story, exploring the lives of modern nomads living out of RVs and vans in the US. It's one of the few movies that was made for the theaters. Its director, Chloe Zhao, became the first woman of Asian descent to win best director.

  • Sacha Baron Cohen seen as Borat, giving a thumb's up

    'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes

    Best comedy film

    The top comedy film winner was the Amazon production "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm." In it, British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen slipped into the role of Kazakh journalist Borat for the second time, holding a mirror to US society. In addition to the award for best comedy, Cohen also won best actor in a comedy.

  • Director Chloe Zhao seen on a video screen while accepting the award

    'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes

    Best film director

    Director Chloe Zhao received the Golden Globes award for the best film director category for her work on "Nomadland." In doing so, she became only the second woman to win a Golden Globe in this category, 37 years after the award went to Barbra Streisand for "Yentl." Zhao's film had won the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival in 2020.

  • Author and director Aaron Sorkin on the film set with Sacha Baron Cohen

    'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes

    Best screenplay

    Is there still room in the trophy case of Emmy and Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Aaron Sorkin? Sorkin (left) won the Golden Globe for best screenplay for the film "The Trial of the Chicago 7," about a lawsuit against pacifists who demonstrated against the Vietnam War in 1968. In it, comedian Sacha Baron Cohen (right) plays a serious role, and was also rewarded with a nomination.

  • Andra Day and friends seen on a screen as she finds out she won a Golden Globe

    'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes

    Best actress in a drama film

    In a sense, soul singer Andra Day (center) had already won big: She was discovered by Stevie Wonder and has received Grammy nominations for her music. In 2017, she covered a song by jazz legend Billie Holiday, making her the perfect choice to embody the legendary singer in the biopic "The United States vs. Billie Holiday." She won the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama.

  • A photo of Boseman on screen with an image of his widow on the right side of the screen, dressed in an evening gown.

    'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes

    Best actor in a drama film

    The award for Best Actor in a drama film provided one of the evening's most touching moments: Taylor Simone Ledward (right) accepted the award on behalf of her late-husband Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer last year at age 43. Boseman played the role of Levee Green, a trumpeter in blues singer in "Ma" Rainey's band, in the Netflix jazz drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

  • Rosamund Pike seen laughing in a red dress on a screen during the award ceremony.

    'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes

    Best actress in a musical or comedy film

    In the dark comedy "I Care a Lot," Rosamund Pike (left) plays Marla Grayson, a court-appointed guardian who preys on wealthy seniors and has built up a network of doctors and nursing homes that help her — until she meets her match. Pike won her first Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy.

  • Jodie Foster sits on a sofa during the award ceremony.

    'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes

    Best actress in a supporting role

    As in the directing and screenplay categories, the awards for best supporting roles are not divided into drama and comedy. For her portrayal of lawyer Nancy Hollander in "The Mauritanian," Jodie Foster was honored with a Golden Globe. The film is based on the Guantanamo diary of long-time prisoner Mohamedou Ould Slahi. The young German star Helena Zengel went away empty-handed.

  • Golden Globe winner Daniel Kaluuya smiles on screen during the awards ceremony

    'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes

    Best actor in a supporting role

    With the surprise success of the 2018 "Get Out," Daniel Kaluuya became a familiar name in Hollywood. For his role as civil rights activist and Black Panther member Fred Hampton in "Judas and the Black Messiah," Kaluuya received the award for best supporting actor. Hampton was shot by police officers in his sleep in 1969.

  • Director Lee Isaac Chung picured on-screen with his daughter sitting in his lap during the awards ceremony.

    'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes

    Best foreign language film

    The film "Minari," directed by Lee Isaac Chung, tells the story of a Korean family trying to start a new life farming in rural Arkansas in the 1980s. The film is based on Chung's own childhood, and won the Golden Globe for best foreign language film, although it is a US production.

  • A scene from the film features a man walking outside of a jazz club.

    'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes

    Best animated film

    The Disney production "Soul" won the award for best animated film. It tells the story of a musician whose soul becomes detached from his body. It is the first film by animation company Pixar to feature an African-American protagonist; Jamie Foxx voices the lead role of jazz pianist Joe Gardner. The film also won a Golden Globe for best film score.

  • A scene from the series The Queen's Gambit shows Beth playing against a male competitor.

    'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes

    Best limited series

    Netflix productions garnered a whopping 42 nominations this year. One of the winners was the series "The Queen's Gambit," which won best limited series. It tells the story of ambitious chess genius Beth Harmon, who aims to become chess world champion in the male-dominated sport in the 1950s. Lead actress Anya-Taylor Joy also received the award for best actress in a limited series.

  • Emma Corrin in a wedding dress as Princess Diana in a scene from The Crown.

    'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes

    Best TV drama

    One of the big winners of the evening was Netflix series "The Crown," a historical fiction based on the lives of the British royal family. In addition to taking home the award for best TV drama, Emma Corrin won best actress in a TV drama series for her role as Lady Di — beating out castmate Olivia Colman, who plays Queen Elizabeth II. Josh O'Connor, who plays Prince Charles, also won best actor.

  • A scene from the film Schitt's Creek features the family dressed expensively in a small room.

    'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes

    Best TV comedy

    At the 2020 Emmy Awards, the comedy series "Schitt's Creek" won prizes in all major categories. Now series creator Eugene Levy (right) can also add a Golden Globe to his shelf. The series tells the story of a wealthy family who lose their fortune and move to the small town of Schitt's Creek.

  • Jane Fonda holds the award in her hand.

    'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes

    An award for her life's work

    The Cecil B. DeMille Award is an honorary Golden Globe presented by the association for lifetime achievement. This year it went to actress and Oscar winner Jane Fonda, whose speech underscored the lack of diversity and inclusion in Hollywood. This came in light of the revelation that the Golden Globes awarding body had no Black members.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg


 

