Scandal-ridden Golden Globes carry on without telecast

Following a year of controversy that led to the Golden Globes scrapping its glitzy televised awards ceremony for 2022, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is pressing ahead on Sunday night.

Members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants will gather in Los Angeles, without a high-profile host or celebrities in attendance. The names of the film and television winners will be revealed live on the organization's social media feeds and website.

"Belfast," Kenneth Branagh's coming-of-age film set in 1960s Northern Ireland, and director Jane Campion's western "The Power of the Dog," are up for seven nominations each on Sunday.

The global-warming satire "Don't Look Up"; a biopic about the father and coach of Venus and Serena Williams, "King Richard"; director Steven Spielberg's remake of the musical "West Side Story"; and Paul Thomas Anderson's 1970s-set comedy-drama "Licorice Pizza" have all scooped four nods each.

Netflix dominated the awards in 2021, and it was the case again with the nominations this year.

New Zealand director Jane Campion has already won the Silver Lion for best director for 'The Power of the Dog'

Newcomers and veterans in contention

Along with "Belfast," "The Power of the Dog" and "King Richard," best picture drama nominees also include "Coda," the story of a child of deaf adults and a remake of the sci-fi classic, "Dune."

Will Smith picked up a best actor nod for his starring role in "King Richard" as the Williams sisters' tennis coach and father, while Benedict Cumberbatch is also in line for a best actor gong for his role in "The Power of the Dog."

Veteran screen stars Javier Bardem ("Being The Ricardos") and Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy Of Macbeth") round out the category.

In addition to Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter") and Lady Gaga ("House Of Gucci"), best actress nods went to Jessica Chastain for "The Eyes Of Tammy Faye" and Nicole Kidman for "Being The Ricardos".

Rachel Zegler, the 20-year-old star of Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story," has been nominated for best actress in a comedy alongside Emma Stone ("Cruella"), Jennifer Lawrence ("Don't Look Up"), Alana Haim ("Licorice Pizza") and Marion Cotillard ("Annette").

Lady Gaga is up for her role in the 'House of Gucci,' in which she plays the wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver, left)

Globes promise change

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization behind the Golden Globes, came under fire in February 2021 after an article published by the Los Angeles Times blasted the association for not having a single Black member on the 87-person body that hands out the awards.

Tom Cruise has since handed back his three awards, while broadcaster NBC has canceled its commitment to broadcast the gala. has Netflix also ended its association with the event.

In May, the HFPA voted for sweeping reforms pledging more diversity and transparency, including adding six Black members to the group of over 100 journalists who decide the second-most important film awards ceremony after the Academy Awards.

"This been a year of change and reflection," said Helene Hoehne, HFPA president, during the presentation of the nominations in LA last month.

"For eight months we worked tirelessly as an organization to be better," she added. But she iss still confident that the awards have an integral place in showcasing film and TV content. "We lift the veil for audiences," she said.

'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes A digital event So near and yet so far: Comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the 78th Golden Globes from across the US. Fey was in front of the camera in New York, while Poehler co-hosted from Los Angeles. All award winners were digitally connected from their living rooms or hotels.

'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes Best drama film "Nomadland," starring Oscar-winner Frances McDormand, won the award for best drama. The film is a modern road trip story, exploring the lives of modern nomads living out of RVs and vans in the US. It's one of the few movies that was made for the theaters. Its director, Chloe Zhao, became the first woman of Asian descent to win best director.

'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes Best comedy film The top comedy film winner was the Amazon production "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm." In it, British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen slipped into the role of Kazakh journalist Borat for the second time, holding a mirror to US society. In addition to the award for best comedy, Cohen also won best actor in a comedy.

'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes Best film director Director Chloe Zhao received the Golden Globes award for the best film director category for her work on "Nomadland." In doing so, she became only the second woman to win a Golden Globe in this category, 37 years after the award went to Barbra Streisand for "Yentl." Zhao's film had won the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival in 2020.

'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes Best screenplay Is there still room in the trophy case of Emmy and Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Aaron Sorkin? Sorkin (left) won the Golden Globe for best screenplay for the film "The Trial of the Chicago 7," about a lawsuit against pacifists who demonstrated against the Vietnam War in 1968. In it, comedian Sacha Baron Cohen (right) plays a serious role, and was also rewarded with a nomination.

'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes Best actress in a drama film In a sense, soul singer Andra Day (center) had already won big: She was discovered by Stevie Wonder and has received Grammy nominations for her music. In 2017, she covered a song by jazz legend Billie Holiday, making her the perfect choice to embody the legendary singer in the biopic "The United States vs. Billie Holiday." She won the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama.

'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes Best actor in a drama film The award for Best Actor in a drama film provided one of the evening's most touching moments: Taylor Simone Ledward (right) accepted the award on behalf of her late-husband Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer last year at age 43. Boseman played the role of Levee Green, a trumpeter in blues singer in "Ma" Rainey's band, in the Netflix jazz drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes Best actress in a musical or comedy film In the dark comedy "I Care a Lot," Rosamund Pike (left) plays Marla Grayson, a court-appointed guardian who preys on wealthy seniors and has built up a network of doctors and nursing homes that help her — until she meets her match. Pike won her first Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy.

'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes Best actress in a supporting role As in the directing and screenplay categories, the awards for best supporting roles are not divided into drama and comedy. For her portrayal of lawyer Nancy Hollander in "The Mauritanian," Jodie Foster was honored with a Golden Globe. The film is based on the Guantanamo diary of long-time prisoner Mohamedou Ould Slahi. The young German star Helena Zengel went away empty-handed.

'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes Best actor in a supporting role With the surprise success of the 2018 "Get Out," Daniel Kaluuya became a familiar name in Hollywood. For his role as civil rights activist and Black Panther member Fred Hampton in "Judas and the Black Messiah," Kaluuya received the award for best supporting actor. Hampton was shot by police officers in his sleep in 1969.

'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes Best foreign language film The film "Minari," directed by Lee Isaac Chung, tells the story of a Korean family trying to start a new life farming in rural Arkansas in the 1980s. The film is based on Chung's own childhood, and won the Golden Globe for best foreign language film, although it is a US production.

'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes Best animated film The Disney production "Soul" won the award for best animated film. It tells the story of a musician whose soul becomes detached from his body. It is the first film by animation company Pixar to feature an African-American protagonist; Jamie Foxx voices the lead role of jazz pianist Joe Gardner. The film also won a Golden Globe for best film score.

'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes Best limited series Netflix productions garnered a whopping 42 nominations this year. One of the winners was the series "The Queen's Gambit," which won best limited series. It tells the story of ambitious chess genius Beth Harmon, who aims to become chess world champion in the male-dominated sport in the 1950s. Lead actress Anya-Taylor Joy also received the award for best actress in a limited series.

'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes Best TV drama One of the big winners of the evening was Netflix series "The Crown," a historical fiction based on the lives of the British royal family. In addition to taking home the award for best TV drama, Emma Corrin won best actress in a TV drama series for her role as Lady Di — beating out castmate Olivia Colman, who plays Queen Elizabeth II. Josh O'Connor, who plays Prince Charles, also won best actor.

'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes Best TV comedy At the 2020 Emmy Awards, the comedy series "Schitt's Creek" won prizes in all major categories. Now series creator Eugene Levy (right) can also add a Golden Globe to his shelf. The series tells the story of a wealthy family who lose their fortune and move to the small town of Schitt's Creek.

'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes An award for her life's work The Cecil B. DeMille Award is an honorary Golden Globe presented by the association for lifetime achievement. This year it went to actress and Oscar winner Jane Fonda, whose speech underscored the lack of diversity and inclusion in Hollywood. This came in light of the revelation that the Golden Globes awarding body had no Black members. Author: Torsten Landsberg



