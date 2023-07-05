Saving Zimbabwe’s elephants

Nature and EnvironmentZimbabweSaving Zimbabwe’s elephantsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentZimbabwe26 minutes ago26 minutes agoThe International Fund for Animal Welfare supports Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park in its efforts to protect the 45,000 elephants living there by training rangers and drilling wells for local communities, thereby avoiding human wildlife conflict. https://p.dw.com/p/4Qw2BAdvertisement