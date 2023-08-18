  1. Skip to content
Saving farmers’ livelihoods with honeybees

Richard Kujur
August 18, 2023

Pollinators play a key role in feeding a growing population and maintaining biodiversity. While honeybees can be bad for the environment when they compete with wild bees, used wisely in agriculture they can help boost farmers yields and incomes.

