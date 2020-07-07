Save Europe's Amazon- Nature under threat

It’s a region that stretches across Belarusian, Ukrainian and Polish territory.

This film follows conservationists Irina Kashpei, Pavel Pinchuk and Elleni Vendras, who want to prevent the loss of Polesia's biodiversity. They have submitted an application to UNESCO - Polesia should become a World Heritage Site, and thus be protected from bulldozers. The survival of many endangered mammals and millions of birds are at stake, they say.

"Only recognition as a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site can save my homeland," says Irina Kashpei. She was born in Polesia, and her grandmother still lives in the region. To strengthen their UNESCO application, the scientists are collecting all the information they can. They are counting species and animals, in order to document the area’s enormous biodiversity.



But it’s a battle against time. In Ukraine, construction work on the gigantic E40 waterway is underway. The Pripyat River, the heart of Polesia, has already been dredged and widened in many places - even in dangerously close proximity to the Chernobyl nuclear reactor.



And this is just the beginning: the E40 is slated to become Europe's longest waterway, linking the Baltic Sea with the Black Sea, stretching some 2,000 kilometres from Gdansk in Poland to Kherson in Ukraine. Irina and her colleagues fear this would destroy huge patches of wetlands. If they are right, it could also push many species into extinction.





