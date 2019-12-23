 Saudis deny hacking phone of Amazon, Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos | News | DW | 22.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Saudis deny hacking phone of Amazon, Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos

The Saudi Embassy in Washington said it was "absurd" to suggest that their country was behind the hacking of billionaire Jeff Bezos. Media outlets claim Bezos' phone was hacked via a message from the Saudi crown prince.

USA Jeff Bezos in 2017 (Reuters/J. Roberts)

Following media reports that Saudi Arabia stole information off Jeff Bezos's cellphone, two senior UN officials are set to present a report on the issue on Wednesday.

They will say there was enough evidence to suggest Riyadh was behind the hacking and recommend that both Saudi Arabia and the US to investigate, a person familiar with the matter told the Reuters news agency.

The UN special rapporteur for extra-judicial killings, Agnes Callemard, and the special rapporteur for free expression, David Kaye are working on a fuller report that would be shared with the UN in June, the source added.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Embassy in Washington said the accusations were "absurd."

"We call for an investigation on these claims so that we can have all the facts out," the diplomats said on Twitter.

Video sent from prince's account

Sources cited by the UK Guardian newspaper say that billionaire Jeff Bezos was hacked via a video sent to him on WhatsApp from an account apparently used by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The prince and the US businessman were engaged in a seemingly friendly exchange when the video was sent in May 2018, the sources said. They added it was "highly probable" that the video contained a malicious file that became active on Bezos' cellphone. Large amounts of data were then siphoned off the device, according to the article.

Bezos is the owner of online shopping giant Amazon and the prestigious US daily Washington Post, which employed the brutally murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The dissident wrote columns critical of Mohammed bin Salman. Saudi operatives ambushed Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 and dismembered him.

Bezos accuses tabloid publisher of blackmail

In January 2019, Bezos and his then-wife MacKenzie announced they were getting a divorce. Just hours after the announcement, the mass-circulation National Enquirer teased a story about Bezos' extramarital affair and then published private text messages between him and former TV anchor Lauren Sanchez. The paper also claimed it had access to "lewd selfies" sent by Bezos.

Watch video 01:54

Amazon boss accuses “National Enquirer” of blackmailing him

In February, Bezos accused the publisher of the National Enquirer of trying to extort him. He claimed that American Media Inc. threatened to publish naked photos of him and requested money to sit on the story.

While the publishing company claims their information came from the brother of Bezos' extramarital partner, investigators hired by Bezos said it was highly likely that the Saudis "gained private information" about the entrepreneur.

Bezos, who is one of the richest men in the world, ended up paying his wife $38 billion (€34.3 billion) in Amazon shares as a divorce settlement in June, the largest divorce settlement in history.

dj/sms (Reuters, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

Audios and videos on the topic

Amazon boss accuses “National Enquirer” of blackmailing him  

Related content

Jamal Khashoggi

Saudi court sentences five to death over Khashoggi killing 23.12.2019

The UN, along with a number of states, have questioned whether the investigation was thorough enough. Three others received lengthy prison sentences, in addition to those given the death penalty.

1. Jahrestag der Ermordung von Jamal Khashoggi

Khashoggi murder anniversary commemoration ceremony held outside Saudi consulate in Istanbul 02.10.2019

A commemoration ceremony has been held outside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered. The Saudi national's murder remains unresolved one year on.

Leute halten Bilder von Jamal Khashoggi während der Demonstration vor dem saudi-arabischen Konsulat

UN investigator: Khashoggi's death has forever tarnished Saudi crown prince's image 30.09.2019

A UN report has blamed Saudi state officials for the murder of dissident writer Jamal Khashoggi but those suspected of ordering it have so far escaped trial. The report's author told DW justice is possible — in time.

Advertisement