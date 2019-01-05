Saudi woman held at Bangkok airport fears death if returned to family

Saudi national Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun started posting on Twitter late Saturday after Thai officials stopped her in transit from Kuwait.

The woman claims she is fleeing her family who have subjected her to physical and psychological abuse.

The young woman posted about being in "real danger" if she is forced to return to her family in Saudi Arabia.

Alqunun told the Agence France-Presse news agency she had been stopped by Saudi and Kuwaiti officials when she arrived at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, where her passport and travel documents were forcibly taken from her, a claim backed by Human Rights Watch.

"They took my passport,” she told AFP, adding that her male guardian had reported her for travelling without his permission."

A copy of her passport was posted to her Twitter account to confirm her identity.

Thai authorities have confirmed the 18-year-old was denied entry to the country on Sunday.

More to come…

