Saudi sister asylum-seekers given help in Georgia

Maha, 28, and her 25-year-old sister Wafa Alsubaie received an offer of help by Georgian authorities Thursday after attracting attention on social media while fleeing Saudi Arabia for fear of their family.

The sisters took to Twitter on Tuesday with a plea for international protection claiming they were trapped in Georgia after their passports were blocked by Saudi Arabia. They said that their father and brother were looking for them.

Georgian immigration officials visited the women to offer asylum application information before escorting them to a center for refugees, the Georgian Interior Ministry said Thursday.

The ministry added that the family members the women said were pursuing them were not in the country.

Refugee of male 'guardianship'

Maha and Wafa are the latest in a slow but steady stream of women fleeing Saudi Arabia's social rules which require women to obtain permission from a male "guardian" to work, marry or travel.

In March, two young women found refuge in an undisclosed country after spending six months in Hong Kong where they had escaped to from alleged beatings and abuse by their male relatives.

Eighteen-year-old Rahaf al Qanuun made headlines in January after barricading herself in a Bangkok airport hotel and making her appeal for asylum on social media as well, which was later granted by Canada.

But some women have been forced to return, such as Dina Ali Lasloom who was picked up by male relatives at Manila airport in 2017 after posting pleas on Twitter as she attempted to reach Australia.

Saudi women's rights

The kingdom has eased restrictions on women in recent years, allowing entrance to sports matches and voting in local elections, while a ban on driving was lifted in 2018.

But organizations such as Human Rights Watch have argued the reforms to be superficial in the face of the "massive everyday discrimination" of the male guardianship system, which sees a woman "controlled by a man from birth until death."

