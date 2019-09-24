 Saudi prince warns of ′unimaginable′ oil prices | News | DW | 30.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Saudi prince warns of 'unimaginable' oil prices

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has called for global action against Iran, warning of "unimaginably high" oil prices otherwise. He also described the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi as "a mistake."

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

In a television interview, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Prince Mohammed called for global action against Iran and warned that oil prices could otherwise rise astronomically.

Bin Salman blamed Iran for the September 14 attack on Saudi oil facilities that cut its production by half and led to a spike in oil prices.

"If the world does not take a strong and firm action to deter Iran, we will see further escalations that will threaten world interests," he told CBS program 60 Minutes.

"Oil supplies will be disrupted and oil prices will jump to unimaginably high numbers that we haven't seen in our lifetimes," he said in the program aired late on Sunday.

The US, France, Germany and Britain have backed Saudi assertions that Iran was behind the attack, as opposed to the Houthi rebel group that has claimed responsibility.

The crown prince said he would prefer a political rather than a military response to Iran, as a war between Saudi Arabia and Iran would collapse the global economy.

Watch video 01:35

US blames Iran for Saudi oil plant attack

In the same interview, bin Salman — also known by his initials MBS — also denied ordering the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Turkey, but said that as leader of the country he bore responsibility.

"This was a heinous crime," he told the program. "But I take full responsibility as a leader in Saudi Arabia, especially since it was committed by individuals working for the Saudi government." Prince Mohammed said he was "absolutely not" behind the killing, calling it "a mistake."

Read more: 'You will suffocate me': Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's last words to his murderers

Khashoggi's murder in October 2018 triggered an international backlash against Saudi Arabia, with the US Congress blaming the crown prince for the killing, and the United Nations calling for an investigation into his role in the slaying.

Watch video 01:48

Iran: Foreign forces pose 'danger to security'

aw/rc (AP, Reuters, dpa)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Saudi Arabia: Between religion, oil dependence and reforms

An expert on Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, Guido Steinberg explains to DW that the drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities last week were partly a manifestation of complex religious and historical forces. (24.09.2019)  

German arms export freeze on Saudi Arabia extended

Germany has extended its arms export moratorium on Saudi Arabia by 6 months. If parliament agrees, cabinet also plans to extend a Bundeswehr training mission in Iraq and reconnaissance flights tracking IS in Syria. (18.09.2019)  

Yemen: Houthi rebels claim capture of 'thousands' of Saudi troops

Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have claimed their largest operation yet, reportedly capturing "thousands" of Saudi troops in the border region. There has been no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities. (29.09.2019)  

Fire engulfs new Saudi high-speed rail station in Jeddah

Online videos showed what appeared to be major structural damage. The station is the centerpiece of a new multibillion-dollar high-speed rail project. (29.09.2019)  

Saudi Arabia introduces 'decency' rules for tourists

The Arab kingdom has identified 19 offenses against decency that will be punishable with a fine. The code of conduct comes as the country begins offering tourist visas for the first time. (29.09.2019)  

'You will suffocate me': Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's last words to his murderers

Riyadh initially offered multiple accounts about Khashoggi's disappearance, but later said the journalist was killed by rogue officials inside its consulate. The UN blames Saudi officials for his "premeditated" murder. (11.09.2019)  

Saudi king's personal bodyguard killed in 'dispute'

The longtime bodyguard of Saudi Arabia's King Salman was killed and seven others were wounded during an incident in Jeddah. (29.09.2019)  

UN begins Jamal Khashoggi murder probe in Turkey

The UN team investigating the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has on Monday held talks with Turkish officials. The meeting is the first of several planned for the week-long visit. (28.01.2019)  

UN expert: Jamal Khashoggi killing planned by Saudis

Turkish investigators were hampered in their investigation of Jamal Khashoggi's killing in Istanbul, a UN investigator has reported. A group of NGOs lamented the lack of accountability for the journalist's murder. (07.02.2019)  

A timeline of Jamal Khashoggi's murder

Every day reveals further details of the apparent state-sanctioned murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Here is how events unfolded. (10.11.2018)  

Saudi oil attacks: Weapons 'came from Iran'

The weapons used to hit two oil facilities came from Iran, according to the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen. Despite its "grave concern," Russia has said that military retaliation would be "unacceptable." (16.09.2019)  

Germany, France and Britain blame Iran for Saudi oil attack

Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson have taken the US line on the attacks on Saudi oil facilities, saying it was "clear" Iran was behind the strikes. However, the three leaders called for diplomacy. (23.09.2019)  

WWW links

60 Minutes

Highlights from this week's Mohammad bin Salman interview

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

US blames Iran for Saudi oil plant attack  

Iran: Foreign forces pose 'danger to security'  

Related content

Saudi Arabien | Prinz Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia: Between religion, oil dependence and reforms 24.09.2019

An expert on Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, Guido Steinberg explains to DW that the drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities last week were partly a manifestation of complex religious and historical forces.

Saudi Arabien Frauen mit Burka auf der Straße

Saudi Arabia introduces 'decency' rules for tourists 29.09.2019

The Arab kingdom has identified 19 offenses against decency that will be punishable with a fine. The code of conduct comes as the country begins offering tourist visas for the first time.

Saudi-Arabien Dorf Rijal Almaa in der Provinz Asir

Saudi Arabia offers foreign tourists visas for first time 27.09.2019

Saudi Arabia is finally opening its doors to foreign tourists as part of economic and social reforms. Skeptics don't see many wanting to visit an ultra-conservative country with a bad image in the West.

Advertisement