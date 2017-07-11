Saudi oil giant Aramco profits plummet by nearly half

The Saudi energy giant Aramco on Sunday said its profits had nearly halved to $49 billion (€41 billion) in 2020 as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic hit home.

The drop of some 44.4% from $88.2 billion in 2019 primarily reflects the impact of lower crude oil prices as people stopped moving around the world, along with weaker margins in refining and chemicals.

What did Aramco say?

The company said the drop was mainly because of lower crude oil prices and volumes sold.

Weakened profit margins from the chemical and refining sectors have also impacted performance.

However, the firms said it would still distribute cash dividends, totaling $18.76 billion, to shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Chief executive Amin Nasser described 2020 as "one of the most challenging years in recent history."

