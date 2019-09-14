Saudi oil attacks: Weapons 'came from Iran'

The weapons used to hit two oil facilities came from Iran, according to the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen. Despite its "grave concern," Russia has said that military retaliation would be "unacceptable."
The Saudi-led military coalition battling Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that attacks on Saudi oil plants were carried out using Iranian weapons and did not originate from Yemen, according to preliminary findings.
"The investigation is continuing and all indications are that weapons used in both attacks came from Iran," coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki told reporters.
Russia, however, warned against blaming Tehran.
"We consider it counterproductive to use what has happened to stir up emotions regarding Iran in line with the well-known rhetoric of the United States," Russia's foreign ministry said, pointing out that Houthi rebels had claimed responsibility for the attacks.
The strikes resulted in major fires at two key oil facilities. Iran dismissed US claims it was behind the attacks as "unacceptable."
In response, US President Donald Trump tweeted: "We'll see?"
German weapons ban
Meanwhile a lawmaker in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party says Germany should reconsider its ban on arms exports to Saudi Arabia.
Juergen Hardt, parliamentary foreign policy spokesman for the Christian Democrats, told newspapers of the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland that "a lifting of the export ban on defensive weapons systems is in our strategic interest" to help Saudi Arabia protect itself.
'Act of terror'
An economist from Norway — one of the world's largest oil and gas exporters — said the attacks could unleash a series of events that would hit the country's economy hard.
Norway is "completely dependent on trade with the outside world," said Oeystein Doerum, chief economist with the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise.
Doerum told the Norwegian news agency NTB that "it is positive when oil prices rise as a result of an increased demand but not when it is the consequence of a terrorist attack."
India also condemned Saturday's attack as an act of terrorism.
Raveesh Kumar, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesman, said India vowed to "oppose terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."
But China’s foreign minstry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, warned against jumping to conclusions. She said that "given the absence of a conclusive investigation and result, I think it is irresponsible to determine who should assume responsibility for it."
Read more: Iran-US tensions flare in the Persian Gulf: What's at stake?
kw/rt (AP, dpa, Reuters)
DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
US officials have suggested that Iran was behind the Saudi oil attacks, saying satellite images show it is unlikely that Houthis carried them out. Germany said it is working with partners to determine who is responsible. (16.09.2019)
Iran may suffer from military disadvantages, but that doesn't stop it from being a major military player in the Middle East. DW breaks down Iran's military strengths and three parts of its asymmetric defense strategy. (06.08.2018)
A deadly attack on an Iranian military parade demonstrates the country is internally vulnerable. Analysts say the regime is likely to respond with a tougher line at home and in the wider region. (24.09.2018)
The kingdom's oil production has dropped by 5.7 million barrels a day after Saturday's drone strikes on two processing facilities. As Riyadh and Washington point the finger at Tehran, the price of oil is set to rise. (15.09.2019)
Fires broke out at the kingdom's largest oil processing plant and another site following drone attacks. The attacks have crippled the country's oil supplies. (14.09.2019)
The US has blamed Iran for attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf — a claim Iran denies. The dispute has raised concerns of a new conflict in the region. DW examines the key actors involved and their interests. (15.06.2019)