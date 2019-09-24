Saudi king's personal bodyguard killed in 'dispute'

The personal bodyguard of Saudi Arabia's King Salman was shot dead in a personal dispute, state television reported Sunday.

Major General Abdulaziz al-Fagham was killed in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, where the government relocates in the summer.

No other information was released about the circumstances of his death.

Al-Fagham also served as the personal bodyguard of late King Abdullah.

His death prompted an outpouring of condolences from Saudis on social media, who posted pictures of the bodyguard serving the kings.

The de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia is Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

cw/rc (AP, Reuters)