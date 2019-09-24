Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman denies ordering Khashoggi murder

In a US television interview, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has called the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi "a mistake" and a "heinous crime." He also called on the world to take action against Iran.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has denied ordering the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Turkey, but said that as leader of the country he bore responsibility.
"This was a heinous crime," he told CBS program 60 Minutes. "But I take full responsibility as a leader in Saudi Arabia, especially since it was committed by individuals working for the Saudi government." Prince Mohammed said he was "absolutely not" behind the killing, calling it "a mistake."
Read more: 'You will suffocate me': Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's last words to his murderers
Khashoggi's murder in October 2018 triggered an international backlash against Saudi Arabia, with the US Congress blaming the crown prince for the killing, and the United Nations calling for an investigation into his role in the slaying.
Iran to blame for oil attack: MBS
In the same interview, Prince Mohammed — also known by his initials MBS — called for global action against Iran, warning that oil prices could rise astronomically.
"If the world does not take a strong and firm action to deter Iran, we will see further escalations that will threaten world interests," he said. "Oil supplies will be disrupted and oil prices will jump to unimaginably high numbers that we haven't seen in our lifetimes."
He once again blamed Iran for the September 14 attack on Saudi oil facilities that cut its production in half and led to a spike in oil prices. The US, France, Germany and Britain have backed Saudi assertions that Iran was behind the attack, as opposed to the Houthi rebel group that has claimed responsibility.
The crown prince said he would prefer a political rather than a military response to Iran, as a war between Saudi Arabia and Iran would collapse the global economy.
aw/cmk (AP, Reuters, dpa)
