 Saudi court sentences five to death over Kashoggi killing | News | DW | 23.12.2019

News

Saudi court sentences five to death over Kashoggi killing

A Saudi Arabian court sentenced five people to death over the killing of dissenting journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Turkey last year. Three others received lengthy prison sentences.

Jamal Khashoggi (imago/IP3press/A. Morissard)

Saudi Arabia's chief prosecutor said on Monday that five people received death sentences for their role in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

"The court issued death sentences on five men who directly took part in the killing," the prosecutor said in a statement.

Three others were handed lengthy sentences amounting to 24 years in jail, reported Saudi Arabia's state run  Al-Ekhbariya TV channel.

A former top adviser to Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Saud al-Qahtani was released but not charged, said the prosecutor.

The Saudi Arabian government drew international criticism at the time of the murder as it involved several agents who worked directly for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. However he has denied any involvement in the brutal killing.

more to follow...

kmm/mm (dpa, Reuters)

