Saudi court confirms Loujain al-Hathloul sentence

A Riyadh court upheld the sentencing of Saudi women's right's activist Loujain al-Hathloul, her sister said on Wednesday.

Why was Loujain al-Hathloul imprisoned?

In December 2020, a judge sentenced the activist to five years and eight months in prison after finding her guilty of violating the country's counter-terrorism law.

She was charged with violating national security and of maintaining contacts with foreign governments in an attempt to change the country's political system.

At the time of the verdict, she had already spent over two years in custody while awaiting trial

She was released on parole last month and had appealed the original sentence, which included restrictions and a five-year travel ban.

More to come...