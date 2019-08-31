Saudi coalition kills over 100 prisoners in Yemen: ICRC

Airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen have killed more than 100 people held at a detention center, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Sunday.

"We are taking these reports extremely seriously," said Frank Rauchenstein, who heads the ICRC delegation in Yemen. Rauchenstein said his organization estimate more than 100 people were killed in the attack.

"We have visited detainees in this location before, as we do in other places as part of our work," he said. "As we speak, the teams are working relentlessly to find survivors under the rubble."

The ICRC said it sent urgent medical supplies to treat up to 100 people who may be critically wounded along with 200 body bags.

Read more: Germany and Saudi Arabia: Weapons for a 'strategic' partner

Rescue workers have attempted to recover bodies from under the rubble

No end in sight

Houthi authorities said that at least 70 pro-government fighters, who are allied to the Saudi-led coalition, were killed in the attack.

More than 180 prisoners of war were being held at the community college-turned-detention center in Dhamar, according to local news reports.

Saudi Arabia leads a regional coalition in support of the internationally-recognized Yemeni government-in-exile led by President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

Its war against the Houthis has killed more than 10,000 people and left millions more on the brink of death from starvation and easily treatable diseases, including cholera. A political solution to the conflict has proved elusive for the international community.

Read more: In Yemen, 'nearly all children' at risk from war

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis War: The 'root cause' of Yemen's disasters The UN has identified conflict as the "root cause" of Yemen's crises. More than 10,000 people have been killed since the conflict erupted in 2014 when Shiite Houthi rebels launched a campaign to capture the capital, Sanaa. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition launched a deadly campaign against the rebels, one that has been widely criticized by human rights groups for its high civilian death toll.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Fighting keeps food from the famished The conflict has prevented humanitarian aid from reaching large parts of the civilian population, resulting in 60 percent of the country's 28 million people being classified as "food insecure." At least 2.2 million children are acutely malnourished, according to the UN World Food Program. UN chief Antonio Guterres has urged the Security Council to pressure warring parties to allow aid in.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Displacement: Converging crises More than 2 million people have been displaced by conflict, including marginalized communities such as the "Muhammasheen," a minority tribe that originally migrated from Africa. Despite the civil war, many flee conflict in Somalia and head to Yemen, marking the convergence of two major migration crises in the Middle East nation. Yemen hosts more than 255,000 Somali refugees, according to UNHCR.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Cholera: A deadly epidemic As of October 2017, the number of suspected cholera cases exceeded more than 750,000, and at least 2,135 people had died from the waterborne bacterial infection in Yemen in ten months, said the WHO. Although cholera can be easily treated, it can kill within hours when untreated. By October 2018, over 10,000 cases of cholera were being treated weekly.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Unsuspecting victims of the'war on terror' In Yemen, violence goes beyond civil conflict: It is considered a strategic front in the war on terrorism. The country serves as the operational base for al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, dubbed the "most dangerous" terrorist group before the rise of the "Islamic State." The US routinely uses drones to target al-Qaida leadership. However, civilians have often been killed in the operations.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Children's fate: Future marred by tragedy In a country paralyzed by conflict, children are one of the most at-risk groups in Yemen. More than 11 million children require humanitarian aid, according to the UN humanitarian coordination agency. The country's education system is "on the brink of collapse," while children are dying of "preventable causes like malnutrition, diarrhea and respiratory tract infections," the agency said in October.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Peace: An elusive future Despite several attempts at UN-backed peace talks, the conflict continues to rage on. Saudi Arabia has vowed to continue supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. On the other hand, Houthi rebels have demanded the formation of a unity government in order to move forward on a political solution. But neither side appears ready to compromise. Author: Lewis Sanders IV



ls/msh (AFP, dpa)