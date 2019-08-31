 Saudi coalition kills over 100 prisoners in Yemen: ICRC | News | DW | 01.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Saudi coalition kills over 100 prisoners in Yemen: ICRC

The airstrikes had targeted a community college-turned-detention center operated by Houthi rebels. More than 180 prisoners of war — allies of the Saudi coalition — were being held at the prison, according to local media.

Emergency response personnel carry body bags at the scene of the attack

Airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen have killed more than 100 people held at a detention center, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Sunday.

"We are taking these reports extremely seriously," said Frank Rauchenstein, who heads the ICRC delegation in Yemen. Rauchenstein said his organization estimate more than 100 people were killed in the attack.

"We have visited detainees in this location before, as we do in other places as part of our work," he said. "As we speak, the teams are working relentlessly to find survivors under the rubble."

The ICRC said it sent urgent medical supplies to treat up to 100 people who may be critically wounded along with 200 body bags.

Read more: Germany and Saudi Arabia: Weapons for a 'strategic' partner

A rescue worker recovers the body from under the rubble of a Houthi detention center destroyed by Saudi-led airstrike

Rescue workers have attempted to recover bodies from under the rubble

No end in sight

Houthi authorities said that at least 70 pro-government fighters, who are allied to the Saudi-led coalition, were killed in the attack.

More than 180 prisoners of war were being held at the community college-turned-detention center in Dhamar, according to local news reports.

Saudi Arabia leads a regional coalition in support of the internationally-recognized Yemeni government-in-exile led by President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

Its war against the Houthis has killed more than 10,000 people and left millions more on the brink of death from starvation and easily treatable diseases, including cholera. A political solution to the conflict has proved elusive for the international community.

Read more: In Yemen, 'nearly all children' at risk from war

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels mobilize in Sanaa

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    War: The 'root cause' of Yemen's disasters

    The UN has identified conflict as the "root cause" of Yemen's crises. More than 10,000 people have been killed since the conflict erupted in 2014 when Shiite Houthi rebels launched a campaign to capture the capital, Sanaa. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition launched a deadly campaign against the rebels, one that has been widely criticized by human rights groups for its high civilian death toll.

  • A malnourished child lies in a bed waiting to receive treatment at a therapeutic feeding center

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Fighting keeps food from the famished

    The conflict has prevented humanitarian aid from reaching large parts of the civilian population, resulting in 60 percent of the country's 28 million people being classified as "food insecure." At least 2.2 million children are acutely malnourished, according to the UN World Food Program. UN chief Antonio Guterres has urged the Security Council to pressure warring parties to allow aid in.

  • A woman of the Muhammasheen tribe holds her child in a camp for displaced persons

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Displacement: Converging crises

    More than 2 million people have been displaced by conflict, including marginalized communities such as the "Muhammasheen," a minority tribe that originally migrated from Africa. Despite the civil war, many flee conflict in Somalia and head to Yemen, marking the convergence of two major migration crises in the Middle East nation. Yemen hosts more than 255,000 Somali refugees, according to UNHCR.

  • Nurses attend to a boy who is suspected of being infected with cholera

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Cholera: A deadly epidemic

    As of October 2017, the number of suspected cholera cases exceeded more than 750,000, and at least 2,135 people had died from the waterborne bacterial infection in Yemen in ten months, said the WHO. Although cholera can be easily treated, it can kill within hours when untreated. By October 2018, over 10,000 cases of cholera were being treated weekly.

  • A Yemeni man holds a photo of a child who allegedly died after being injured in a drone strike

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Unsuspecting victims of the'war on terror'

    In Yemen, violence goes beyond civil conflict: It is considered a strategic front in the war on terrorism. The country serves as the operational base for al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, dubbed the "most dangerous" terrorist group before the rise of the "Islamic State." The US routinely uses drones to target al-Qaida leadership. However, civilians have often been killed in the operations.

  • A young boy who lost his leg due to Yemen's conflict uses a prosthetic limb at a government-run rehabilitation center

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Children's fate: Future marred by tragedy

    In a country paralyzed by conflict, children are one of the most at-risk groups in Yemen. More than 11 million children require humanitarian aid, according to the UN humanitarian coordination agency. The country's education system is "on the brink of collapse," while children are dying of "preventable causes like malnutrition, diarrhea and respiratory tract infections," the agency said in October.

  • Yemeni men are silhouetted against a large representation of the Yemeni flag.

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Peace: An elusive future

    Despite several attempts at UN-backed peace talks, the conflict continues to rage on. Saudi Arabia has vowed to continue supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. On the other hand, Houthi rebels have demanded the formation of a unity government in order to move forward on a political solution. But neither side appears ready to compromise.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


ls/msh (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

'The war in Yemen has destroyed us'

The war in Yemen shows no signs of abating. In a personal account from Sanaa, a Yemeni journalist shares his account of how life has changed for ordinary Yemenis under Houthi rule after half a decade of fighting.  (31.08.2019)  

Covering Yemen's 'forgotten' war

Journalists have been largely barred from Yemen. After a year of trying, DW's Fanny Facsar was granted a visa. On her journey, she witnessed a deeply torn country devastated by a conflict that has been all but forgotten. (12.08.2019)  

Germany and Saudi Arabia: Weapons for a 'strategic' partner

Saudi Arabia is one of the German arms industry's top customers, despite human rights concerns over Yemen. It took the murder of Saudi journalist Khashoggi for Germany to temporarily halt arms exports. DW investigates. (05.12.2018)  

In Yemen, 'nearly all children' at risk from war

Saudi Arabia is behind "the single biggest attack on children" during the war in Yemen, rights groups say. With no end in sight, observers are asking whether targeting children is a new feature of the brutal conflict. (10.08.2018)  

Yemen's Houthis withdraw from Hodeida and other ports

Houthi rebels are withdrawing from three ports in line with a ceasefire deal that was agreed to in December. But the Saudi-backed Yemeni government has dismissed the pullout from Hodeida as a "show." (11.05.2019)  

UAE scaling back military role in Yemen conflict

The UAE is beginning a partial military drawdown in Yemen. Experts say the country is pushing for a political solution to end the conflict, but growing US-Iran tension in the region may also have played a role. (10.07.2019)  

Yemen is 'the biggest humanitarian disaster in the world'

Peace talks underway in Sweden are the latest attempt to put an end to the war in Yemen through negotiations. That in itself shows how hardened the sides have become — at the expense of all of the people in the middle. (06.12.2018)  

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

Yemen has struggled to cope with crises prompted by its atrocious civil war, including catastrophic hunger and devastating cholera outbreaks. DW examines the conflict and how it affects the country's civilian population. (29.11.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Jemen Krieg Zerstörung in Moreys

'The war in Yemen has destroyed us' 31.08.2019

The war in Yemen shows no signs of abating. In a personal account from Sanaa, a Yemeni journalist shares his account of how life has changed for ordinary Yemenis under Houthi rule after half a decade of fighting. 

Jemen Konflikt l Jeminitische Flüchtlinge in der Provinz Hadscha

Yemen will face severe aid cuts without new funds soon, warns UN 22.08.2019

The United Nations is facing having to cut 22 aid programs in the impoverished country. Only half of pledged donations for 2019 have been delivered so far.

Saudi-Arabien | Stopp aller Öltransporte durch die Meerenge von Bab el-Mandeb im Roten Meer

Yemen Houthi rebels target Saudi oil field 17.08.2019

Drones launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels have attacked a massive oil and gas field in Saudi Arabia. This is the second such attack on the Saudi energy industry in recent days and comes amid high Middle East tensions.

Advertisement