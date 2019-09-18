Saudi blogger Raif Badawi goes on prison hunger strike

Saudi dissident Raif Badawi has started a hunger strike as the conditions of his imprisonment have reportedly worsened. The blogger had been arrested and lashed for insulting the country's strict interpretation of Islam.
Imprisoned blogger Raif Badawi has launched a hunger strike over mistreatment by the Saudi prison officials, his wife said on Twitter on Friday.
She added that officials have so far failed to respond, but "the prison director wants Raif to continue the strike!!!"
Former Canadian Justice Minister Irwin Cotler reported that the Saudi authorities were "intensifying their ill-treatment" of the 35-year-old Badawi.
"As part of their cruel crackdown, they've just confiscated his books & crucial medication," said Cotler, who serves as head of the Montreal-based Raoul Wallenberg Center for Human Rights
Read more: From Badawi to Khashoggi: Freedom of speech in Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities arrested Badawi on the charge of "insulting islam" in 2012. Badawi had criticized the kingom's theocentric system and urged "freedom and respect" for differing ideas in his blog.
Eventually, Badawi was sentenced to 10 years in prison, 1,000 lashes, and a fine. He received his first set of 50 lashing in a public whipping in 2015. Since the begining of his imprisonment, he reportedly went on hunger strike on at least two occasions.
Badawi's wife Ensaf Haidar sought refugee in Canada with their three children. She continues to advocate for the blogger's release.
Ensaf Haidar, wife of blogger Raif Badawi, who was sentenced to 1,000 lashes by a Saudi court, appeared at DW's Berlin headquarters to accept the Freedom of Speech Award. She announced the creation of a new foundation. (11.09.2015)
The journalist Raif Badawi has been in prison for five years. His crime was writing critically about politics and society in Saudi Arabia. The fight for his release goes on. (17.06.2017)
The face of imprisoned blogger Raif Badawi is a symbol of Saudi Arabia's repression of free speech. His iconic image has now been joined by others who have been imprisoned — even murdered — for expressing their views. (26.02.2019)