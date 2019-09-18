 Saudi blogger Raif Badawi goes on prison hunger strike | News | DW | 20.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Saudi blogger Raif Badawi goes on prison hunger strike

Saudi dissident Raif Badawi has started a hunger strike as the conditions of his imprisonment have reportedly worsened. The blogger had been arrested and lashed for insulting the country's strict interpretation of Islam.

Badawi billboard in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

Imprisoned blogger Raif Badawi has launched a hunger strike over mistreatment by the Saudi prison officials, his wife said on Twitter on Friday.

She added that officials have so far failed to respond, but "the prison director wants Raif to continue the strike!!!"

Former Canadian Justice Minister Irwin Cotler reported that the Saudi authorities were "intensifying their ill-treatment" of the 35-year-old Badawi.

"As part of their cruel crackdown, they've just confiscated his books & crucial medication," said Cotler, who serves as head of the Montreal-based Raoul Wallenberg Center for Human Rights

Read more: From Badawi to Khashoggi: Freedom of speech in Saudi Arabia

Saudi authorities arrested Badawi on the charge of "insulting islam" in 2012. Badawi had criticized the kingom's theocentric system and urged "freedom and respect" for differing ideas in his blog.

Watch video 01:53

Ensaf Haidar: 'Raif is suffering a lot' (2016)

Eventually, Badawi was sentenced to 10 years in prison, 1,000 lashes, and a fine. He received his first set of 50 lashing in a public whipping in 2015. Since the begining of his imprisonment, he reportedly went on hunger strike on at least two occasions.

Badawi's wife Ensaf Haidar sought refugee in Canada with their three children. She continues to advocate for the blogger's release.

Watch video 02:18

#FreeRaif: Can artists topple tyrants?

DW recommends

Raif Badawi's wife accepts DW Freedom of Speech award

Ensaf Haidar, wife of blogger Raif Badawi, who was sentenced to 1,000 lashes by a Saudi court, appeared at DW's Berlin headquarters to accept the Freedom of Speech Award. She announced the creation of a new foundation. (11.09.2015)  

Saudi blogger Raif Badawi marks 5 years in prison

The journalist Raif Badawi has been in prison for five years. His crime was writing critically about politics and society in Saudi Arabia. The fight for his release goes on. (17.06.2017)  

From Badawi to Khashoggi: Freedom of speech in Saudi Arabia

The face of imprisoned blogger Raif Badawi is a symbol of Saudi Arabia's repression of free speech. His iconic image has now been joined by others who have been imprisoned — even murdered — for expressing their views. (26.02.2019)  

Jailed Saudi blogger Raif Badawi 'on hunger strike'

Raif Badawi has started a hunger strike protesting against new prison conditions, according to his wife. Ensaf Haidar said her husband has been on strike since Tuesday; she pleaded for him to be pardoned. (11.12.2015)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Ensaf Haidar: 'Raif is suffering a lot' (2016)  

#FreeRaif: Can artists topple tyrants?  

Related content

Panzer-Geschäft - Leopard 2 A7+

German arms export freeze on Saudi Arabia extended 18.09.2019

Germany has extended its arms export moratorium on Saudi Arabia by 6 months. If parliament agrees, cabinet also plans to extend a Bundeswehr training mission in Iraq and reconnaissance flights tracking IS in Syria.

Saudi-Arabien Drohnen-Angriff auf Aramco-Ölaufbereitungsanlage

Saudi oil strike: Iran pursuing 'strategy of escalation' 19.09.2019

The Iranian government has denied any involvement in the drone attack against Saudi Arabia, but observers say that Tehran is trying to raise the stakes in its tug-of-war with Washington.

Saudi-Arabien Abqaiq Feuer in Aramco Raffinerie

Saudi kingdom stands firm after oil attack 17.09.2019

Saudi Arabia's monarch has reassured his cabinet that the kingdom can deal with the effects of last week's attack. Oil prices have soared since the strikes on key Saudi oil facilities.

Advertisement