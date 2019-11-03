 Saudi Aramco goes public: what happens now? | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 04.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Business

Saudi Aramco goes public: what happens now?

Following delays, Saudi Arabia has given the greenlight a small initial public offering of Aramco stock. It could become the biggest flotation of all time. DW takes a closer look.

Ausschnitt | USA Detroit - Aramco Ausstellung (Getty Images/B. Pugliano)

After a series of delays, Saudi Aramco — the national petroleum and natural gas company of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — confirmed its initial public offering on Sunday.

The listing of the world's most profitable company has been eagerly awaited. The Kingdom wants a massive valuation of around $2 trillion (€1.79 trillion) for the company, which could see up to 3% up for grabs for a value of as much as $60 billion.

Many analysts believe a valuation closer to $1.5 trillion is more likely. The company said it would issue the IPO prospectus on November 9, with the final offer prize, listing size and valuation to be decided at the end of the bookbuilding period, namely the period in which the level and value of investor interest will be determined.

Watch video 01:43

Saudi Aramco announces its long-awaited IPO

What is Saudi Aramco?

Formally known as Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Aramco, is a Saudi Arabian-based oil and natural gas giant. It runs oil and gas fields throughout the country and offshore. With subsidiaries throughout the world, it brings its technical expertise in supply chain management, exploration, refining and chemicals.

The company oversees the second-largest proven crude oil reserves in the world and for the past few years has pumped out around 10 million barrels a day, making it one of the largest companies in the world. Its revenue of $388 billion (€352 billion) in 2018 means it brings in over a billion dollars a day. Its net income of $111 billion was more than that of its competitors ExxonMobil, Shell, BP, Total and Chevron combined. Though numbers vary, globally it employs around 70,000 people.

Who owns it now?

Up until now the company has been fully owned by the Saudi Arabian government. It is overseen by the country's Ministry of Energy, which is headed by Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, a son of King Salman.

Over the years its gigantic streams of income have dominated the economy and society. More recently the country's leaders have seen the need to diversify the economy and make it more futureproof. Ideas have ranged from opening up for tourism and huge infrastructure investments to making the county more attractive for foreign investors and firms, especially those not related to the oil and gas business.

All this comes under the heading "Vision 2030," a plan published in 2016 by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to reduce the Gulf state's dependence on oil. For these changes though huge cash investments need to be made. Selling stocks in Aramco is part of his answer.

When will it go public?

This is the question of the hour. With the Kingdom having confirmed the IPO and the prospectus launch for November 9, the shares may be available for purchase before the end of 2019 but that remains to be seen. No exact date or value has yet been given. First, the level of investor interest will be assessed.

A previous attempt at an initial public offering (IPO) was stopped in 2018. At the time the company wouldn't set a new date, saying it was looking for favorable market conditions. Many were skeptical it would happen at all.

But this September the company appointed a new chairman. Unexpectedly, the same month a major processing facility and oil field were attacked by drones. The assault highlighted vulnerabilities and knocked out over half of the country's oil output. Conversely, oil prices are down. Additionally, a possible global slowdown — with its corresponding downturn in demand for oil — may be coming. 

The Khurais oil facility a few days after being attacked by drones on September 14

The Khurais oil facility a few days after being attacked by drones on September 14

Earlier reports had said the company would officially approve the plan to go public and publish an analyst prospectus by the end of October. This document would test investor interest and help the company decide on its value. In the current situation most experts come to a total value of $1.5 trillion. The crown prince wants $2 trillion, and this huge discrepancy has been a sticking point in the past.

No matter the valuation or when exactly the IPO happens, only a miniscule amount of the company stock will be available.

So far the company is planning to offer up to 3% of their shares on the Tadawul exchange in Riyadh by the end of the year. Listing within the country is a safe legal bet and will protect the company from foreign jurisdictions and more scrutiny. Nonetheless, the company is additionally expected to later list outside the country, which will call for more transparency. In all, 5% of the stock is set to be floated on exchanges.

Who's still interested in fossil fuels?

Saudi Arabia has only allowed foreign institutional investors in its domestic market since 2015. For the government, an Aramco public offering is another step toward a more open form of Western capitalism.

For many Saudis, Aramco is more than a company; it is part of their identity and a lifeline. This fact has not gone unnoticed and company officials have been trying to convince not only rich Saudis but also ordinary citizens to get ready to buy shares in the company as a sign of loyalty to the country and its ruling family. It is an emotional pull and the country's banks are also expected to give out large loans to help local investors buy shares more easily. 

If that's not enough, the company can expect other governments to jump onboard and snap up shares through their sovereign wealth funds. But as many big institutional investors around the world pull out of fossil fuels, will this be enough? And what about a company that is still 95% owned by a government that is dependent on its cash infusions? Can it ever be truly independent?

Saudi Arabia has long had all of its eggs in one basket, so a lot is at stake when it offers up part of its crown jewel: its honor, piles of cash and its ability to invest in its future. Media hype and a proper sales brochure are important, but timing is everything.

Watch video 00:24

Saudi foreign minister: Attacks on oil fields came from 'north of Saudi Arabia'

DW recommends

Saudi Arabia: Between religion, oil dependence and reforms

An expert on Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, Guido Steinberg explains to DW that the drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities last week were partly a manifestation of complex religious and historical forces. (24.09.2019)  

Saudi prince warns of 'unimaginable' oil prices

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has called for global action against Iran, warning of "unimaginably high" oil prices otherwise. He also described the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi as "a mistake." (30.09.2019)  

Oil giants face shareholder pressure on climate emissions, greenhouse gas targets

Major oil company investors are starting to use their voting rights to speak out against a lack of climate action. Shareholders in Shell and Equinor have already had their say, now BP is in the spotlight. (20.05.2019)  

Climate change: Myopic stock markets deter green investments

Companies remain torn between making socially responsible investments and meeting the short-term expectations of the stock market. But it's not all gloom and doom for green investors, especially in Europe. (19.06.2019)  

Saudi Arabia lifts travel restrictions on women

Saudi Arabia has amended several laws to give women more rights and freedoms. But critics say the reforms are window dressing unless the male "guardianship" system is completely abolished. (02.08.2019)  

Saudis insist Aramco IPO not scrapped

Saudi Arabia has said it has stepped up preparations for the stock market debut of state energy giant Aramco. Government officials said Wednesday's media reports about the IPO having been halted were not true. (23.08.2018)  

US to send troops, missile defense system to Saudi Arabia after drone attack

Washington will deploy a large force to Saudi Arabia to boost the kingdom's security after the attack on its oil production facility. Both the US and Saudi authorities blamed Iran for the strike. (11.10.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Saudi foreign minister: Attacks on oil fields came from 'north of Saudi Arabia'  

Saudi Aramco announces its long-awaited IPO  

Related content

Saudi-Arabien | Symbolbild Aramco

Saudi Arabia officially approves Aramco oil IPO 03.11.2019

The kingdom's regulatory authority has approved the listing of the state-run oil giant. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hopes to bag a $2 trillion valuation, but reports suggest a different possible price.

Saudi-Arabien Feuer in der Aramco-Ölaufbereitungsanlage in Abkaik

Drone attacks set Saudi Aramco oil facilities ablaze 14.09.2019

Fires broke out at the kingdom's largest oil processing plant and another site following drone attacks. The attacks have crippled the country's oil supplies.

Jordanien - Solarenergie

Saudi Arabia, Softbank to build huge solar plant 28.03.2018

Saudi Arabia and Japan's SoftBank have agreed to partner to build a massive, multibillion-dollar solar power project in the sunshine-rich Middle Eastern kingdom, which is looking to wean off its reliance on oil.

Advertisement
Chiense and Greek flags

Greece, China aim to deepen ties

Greece's Kyriakos Mitsotakis and a delegation of business representatives are in China, hoping to pen lucrative deals.  

US-China trade war — The unlikely European winners  