News

Saudi Arabia's Aramco makes stock market debut

Saudi Arabia has listed the world's most profitable company on the stock market. It comes after the biggest-ever IPO.

A sign of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) is seen during a news conference by the state oil company at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran

Saudi Arabia listed state oil company Aramco on the stock exchange on Wednesday after the world's biggest-ever initial public offering.

Shares opened at 35.2 riyals (€8.47, $9.39), 10% higher than the IPO price of 32 riyals. The increase was capped by the regulatory limit of 10% per day for the stock. 

This values the company at $1.88 trillion, below the $2 trillion valuation that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had hoped for.

Public trading on the domestic stock market Tadawul began after Aramco raised $25.6 billion with the sale of 3 billion shares. It subsequently sold another 450 million shares, boosting the value offering to $29.44 billion.

This meant that Aramco effectively sold 1.725% of its shares instead of the initial 1.5%.

