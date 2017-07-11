Saudi Arabia: Several wounded in WWI memorial attack, French officials say

A bomb attack at a World War I commemoration ceremony in the Saudi city of Jeddah left "several people" injured on Wednesday, French officials said.

The French Foreign Ministry said that an "IED" went off at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah.

Diplomats and consulate staff from several countries, including France, had gathered there to commemorate the end of WWI.

"France strongly condemns this cowardly, unjustifiable attack," the ministry said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear how many people had been injured. There was also no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

